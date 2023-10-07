Valorant Night Market: 5 best skins players can expect in Episode 7 Act 2

The latest Night Market in Valorant will be released mid-way through the game's Episode 7 Act 2. Players will see the market in-game on October 11, denoted by a card icon which will stay live for almost 20 days until October 30.

The Night Market provides players a chance to purchase their favorite skins at a discounted price using the required amount of VP (Valorant Points). These skins are given through a lottery-like system where each account gets six random skins that are from the Select, Deluxe, or Premium Edition and excludes the ones from Valorant's Battlepasses.

Given the variety of weapon skin choices available in Valorant, this makes it the perfect time for players to purchase the skins that they desire. Below is a list of the five best skins that players can expect to see in their Night Market in Episode 7 Act 2.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Oni Vandal, Prime Phantom, and three more weapon skins that players can expect to purchase from Valorant's Night Market in Episode 7 Act 2

1) Oni Vandal

The Oni is a Premium Edition collection and was one of the earliest bundles in Valorant. The bundle's 2.0 version, which was released in March 2023, featured skins for the Vandal, Frenzy, Bulldog, Ares, and Melee and four different variants: red, Kumo, Hana, and Tsubame.

When it comes to fan-favorite skins in Valorant, Oni has always been on everyone's list. With its 2.0 version, the developer was able to replicate the success of the original perfectly.

The subtle aura effects combined with a captivating spiritual kill finisher easily make it one of the best skins to use in the game. The Vandal from the bundle costs about 1775 VP without any discount.

2) Prime Phantom

The Prime collection is a Premium Edition bundle that was originally released in June 2020 and was later released in a 2.0 version in March 2021. The second version of the bundles featured skins for the Phantom, Odin, Frenzy, and Melee with four variants: white, gold, green, and orange.

Another fan-favorite collection for Valorant fans has always been the Prime bundle. The weapons in this bundle have a minimal but futuristic aesthetic to them. The sound effects for Prime are some of the cleanest, to the point where pro players tend to equip this skin to this date.

The Prime 2.0 is a special sequel as it offers different kill finisher and variants but still holds the best qualities from the original collection. The Phantom from the collection costs 1775 VP without any discount.

3) Forsaken Operator

The Forsaken is a Premium tier collection that was released in April 2021 and featured skins for the Classic, Operator, Spectre, Vandal, and Melee. Unlike most skins, these came with only two variants, which were the default green and white/gold.

Forsaken is one of the most unique collections in the game, as its two variants offer two different kill finishers to the players. In fact, the White/Gold variant was essentially exactly like the beloved Sovereign bundle, making it an unofficial Sovereign 2.0.

The original Forsaken weapons have an amazing kill finisher where the final player will go down on their knees and get dark green wings on their back. They later turn into ash with crows flying by their side.

While the collection is not as subtle as others, the crystal-like, fantasy aesthetic of the weapon might just be enticing for some players. The Operator is considered the best from the bundle and is priced at 1775 VP.

4) Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Classic

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster is a Premium edition collection released in September 2020 and featured skins for the Bucky, Spectre, Classic, Operator, and Melee. These skins were available in four variants, which are default teal, chrome, black, red/blue.

The collection was based on the themes of sci-fi and had weapons that looked both futuristic and from outer space. The sound effect is somewhat similar to the Prime, although but packs a punch and is certainly the main appeal of the collection. Its choices of variants also make the featured weapons a lot more pleasing to look at. The Classic in this bundle is available for 1775 VP without any discount.

5) Xenohunter knife

The Xenohunter is a Premium tier collection that features skins for the Frenzy, Phantom, Bucky, Melee, and Odin. This bundle does not have any other variants and is only available in its default black version.

After its release, the Xenohunter bundle wasn't received as warmly due to the lack of effects and finishers on the skins. However, the Melee was showered with a lot of love due to its unique animations. It has a combat knife look and will do a smooth spin animation in the player's hand while equipping. Upon right-clicking on the mouse, the knife will do a very stab animation, which resembles the default knife animation during Valorant's beta phase.

The Xenohunter knife is definitely among the best Melee skins in the game and is priced at 3550 VP.