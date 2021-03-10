"His popularity does not justify abuse": Former David Dobrik fan calls for mass boycott post Seth Francois's sexual assault allegations

David Dobrik continues to find himself ensnared in the fiery aftermath of Seth Francois's sexual assault allegations, with a former fan recently calling for his mass boycott.

The YouTuber has been under fire ever since former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois alleged sexual assault at Dobrik and Jason Nash's hands.

The deafening silence and lack of a concrete response on the part of David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad has only worsened the situation, with public sentiment increasingly teetering towards the edge of cancelation.

The raging scandal was recently explored in detail by a former fan, Yvonne Tang, in a powerful opinion piece which she wrote for Boston University's student newspaper, The Daily Free Press:

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Former David Dobrik fan writes Op-Ed for Boston University’s Daily Free Press saying “As long as Dobrik refuses to hold himself accountable for his harmful actions ... we should not be engaging with any of his content, including his merchandise, phone apps...” pic.twitter.com/NYHDo2M7AU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 10, 2021

In a brutally honest and thought-provoking article, Tang proceeded to recount her own illusionary experience of being an ardent David Dobrik fan once upon a time.

From highlighting his string of questionable actions to slamming his lack of accountability, she proceeded to take a strong stand against the popularity and duplicitous charm of the 24-year old:

"As long as Dobrik refuses to hold himself accountable for his harmful actions, not only to his friends but also to his fanbase, we should not be engaging with any of his content, including his merchandise, phone apps, videos, podcasts, and other business ventures."

She added:

"There needs to be consequences for his actions, and he won't feel those consequences unless he has stopped profiting off his abusive behavior. It's time to make it clear to Dobrik that his popularity does not justify emotional, physical, or sexual abuse."

Yvonne Tang's rousing opinion piece led to quite a few reactions online, as a section of Twitter users seemed to agree with her idea of boycotting David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.

David Dobrik is on the verge of being canceled online as sexual assault scandal rages on

Before Seth Francois's incendiary allegations, it was former Vlog Squad member Nick "BigNik" Keswani who first accused David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad of several misdemeanors.

From making him feel worthless to exhibiting "demonic, cult vibes," BigNik's revelations served as the initial spark which triggered the anti-David Dobrik crusade online.

BigNik and Seth Francois's statements eventually led to a former producer of The Vlog Squad coming forward to share his own story of harassment at the hands of David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.

Scotty Sire's recent defense of Dobrik further exacerbated things, with dissent continuing to reach flammable proportions.

Yvonne Tang's recent plea seems to have found quite a few takers online, as Twitter users began to issue a clarion call for David Dobrik's cancelation:

Yep yep. Profit must be cut offfff. — Frankie (@jellyf1sh_love) March 10, 2021

It’s time that David got the consequences that he deserves. — 💗✨Bugvarchoni exes to lovers excellence✨💗 (@Bugheadsbeanie) March 10, 2021

growing up is realizing david dobrik is a fucking weirdo — dre (@lilaltoidfyb) March 6, 2021

if i ever catch someone watching david dobrik: pic.twitter.com/9cNZUARPLe — ginella🧝🏼‍♀️ (@ginellabarajas) March 5, 2021

We need more people speaking out about this. The fact that @DavidDobrik just keeps ignoring this and letting other people defend him is so disgusting. He should be held accountable . — Mavisko87 (@mavisko87) March 10, 2021

I used to love watching him.... Now he's just lost it, definitely not the same person anymore... Really goes to show how much you change when you have a large group always trying to stay in the lime light.... Trickle down effect from the paul brothers .... Same mind set — ❄️Jessica❄️ (@Jessica83167187) March 3, 2021

cancel David Dobrik and the vlog squad 2021 — tati💗 (@mercuryintati) March 5, 2021

Why did cancel culture fade tho I want david dobrik to lose 3 million subs in a day — uncle nole (@onyowalkman) March 6, 2021

it’s crazy to me that people need a reason to cancel david dobrik?? like he’s just so obviously unlikeable I’ve been a hater since the minute I laid eyes on him — sana! (@elainebenesstan) March 5, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, it appears that the air of illusion surrounding David Dobrik's perceived "nice guy persona" gradually seems to be crumbling under the weight of a sexual assault scandal that refuses to simmer down.