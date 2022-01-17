History repeats itself as streamer who raided Pokimane faces the same fate as LeafyIsHere

Pokimane has often been a hot target for online bullies. However, she is also well known for not submitting to this online harassment without a fight. The OfflineTV streamer has often gotten streamers banned for harassing her online.

In the past, Anys had gotten YouTuber LeafyIsHere's YouTube account banned after he posted a video where he tried to demolish her reputation by dissing everything about her, beginning with her appearance to her gameplay skills and community.

It seems like history has repeated itself in 2022, as Twitch streamer JiDion received a permanent ban from Twitch after sending his fans to harass the Twitch star and her viewers on her chat.

JiDion becomes the second streamer to receive a permaban for harassing Pokimane online

The OfflineTV streamer received her first-ever Twitch ban at the beginning of 2022 for flouting DCA rules. However, after her return to the platform, another Twitch streamer, JiDion, sent his fans over to her Twitch chat to hate raid, and his viewers ended up whispering to her Twitch chat as well, sending spiteful hate messages.

The RTS owner ended her stream early, and JiDion received a suspension from Twitch. However, the streamer's suspension has turned into a permanent ban from the purple platform, as he informed on his Twitter earlier today.

Naturally, this situation reminds people of Leafy's ban from YouTube after committing a similar offence. LeafyIsHere got his YouTube account terminated after he uploaded a video where he bullied Pokimane for the entire duration of his video.

The former YouTuber commented on her fanbase, gameplay and her appearance. Furthermore, he even sparked up rumours about her relationship status. As expected, this video was not well-received by the OfflineTV star or other streamers in the community, and Leafy got terminated from YouTube.

JiDion has also received a similar punishment from the purple platform, making it clear that Pokimane is not one to be messed with. Although she generally maintains a charming nature, she has made it abundantly clear that she will not hesitate to take action against any form of harassment in the streaming space.

