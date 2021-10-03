HLE vs Infinity League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

The fourth game of League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in stage is set to be between HLE and Infinity.

HLE is by far one of the favorites to make it all the way to the group stages due to the lineup they have. Infinity, on the other hand, is coming back once again to the international stage after a disappointing MSI 2021.

HLE will have already played LNG in the first game and therefore, should be coming warmed up into this matchup. However, Infinity has some serious individual talent and they can cause damage if taken lightly.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of HLE vs Infinity at Worlds 2021

HLE's Chovy is set to make waves on stage (Image via League of Legends)

HLE vs Infinity League of Legends Worlds 2021 predictions

Infinity performed quite admirably during their summer split and managed to win it comfortably.

HLE, however, did not have it as easy. The LCK is a highly competitive league and they made it to Worlds after qualifying from the regional qualifiers.

In terms of strength, HLE is definitely a much superior team when compared to Infinity. HLE’s midlaner Chovy is quite possibly one of the best in the world and therefore, HLE should close the match quite comfortably.

Head to Head HLE vs Infinity

HLE and Infinity have never played each other in the past and this will be the first time they face each other in a professional tournament.

When and where to watch HLE vs Infinity

Fans will be able to watch HLE vs Infinity on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. Fans can also catch the game on the official website of 'lol esports'. The match will be broadcast on October 5, 2021.

Recent results of HLE and Infinity

HLE played against T1 in the finals of League of Legends' LCK regional qualifiers and lost 3-2.

Infinity, however, won against Estral esports in the finals of the summer split and won 3-2.

League of Legends Worlds 2021 rosters of HLE and Infinity

HLE

Lee “DuDu” Dong-Ju

Park “Morgan” Gi-tae

Kim “Miller” Jeong-hyeon

Kim “yoHan” Yo-han

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong

Infinity

Mateo Alejandro “Buggax” Aroztegui Zamora

Diego “SolidSnake” Vallejo Trujillo

Cristian Sebastián “cody” Quispe Yampara

Matías “WhiteLotus” Musso

Gabriel “Ackerman” Aparicio

