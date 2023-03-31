HLE vs KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The lower bracket match on April 2, 2023, at League of Legends 2023 Spring Split is set to be a clash between HLE (Hanwha Life Esports) and KT Rolster. This is a game that is also going to be quite massive on account of the playstyle of both teams.

Both KT Rolster and HLE have a scrappy playstyle where they thrive by winning small skirmishes and eventually develop a massive gold lead that snowballs into a win.

Upper Bracket: April 1 (Sat) 3PM, T1 vs GEN

Lower Bracket: April 2 (Sun) 3PM, KT vs HLE



In any case, both teams will be aiming for a win in this crucial match. With elimination on the line for the losing team, the stakes are high. The winner of this match will move one step closer to securing a spot in the grand finals and earning a ticket to MSI 2023.

Preview of T1 vs KT Rolster at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

HLE had a pretty average tournament so far at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. Initially, during the early days of the Split, the team struggled to secure wins.

This was primarily because the jungler of HLE, Clid, was not performing at an optimal level. Apart from that, Zeka's limited champion pool made him an easy target for opponents, further hindering the team's performance.

Despite the inconsistent performances, Viper and Kingen have managed to maintain their form. While HLE has managed to secure a few victories, the underlying issues continue to be a hurdle for the team.

KT Rolster, on the other hand, has performed exceptionally well, considering the fact that nobody expected much from this roster. Despite being an underdog, the team has established its identity and demonstrated its talent, as evidenced by their impressive performance against T1 in the playoffs. It is expected that with more polishing during the summer, KT Rolster will become a strong contender in the LCK.

In any case, in this clash between KT Rolster and HLE, the former should be able to grab the victory even though the match might be very close.

Head-to-head

KT Rolster and HLE have faced each other a total of 20 times in the past, with the former grabbing 13 victories and the latter grabbing seven.

Previous results

Previously, KT Rolster faced T1 in League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split and suffered a 3-2 defeat.

HLE, on the other hand, faced Gen.G and suffered a 3-1 defeat.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split rosters

KT Rolster

Kiin

Cuzz

Bdd

Aiming

Lehends

HLE

Kingen

Clid

Zeka

Viper

Life

Livestream details

KT Rolster vs HLE will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCK on April 2, 2023, at 11:30 am IST.

