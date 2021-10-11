HLE vs. RNG League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match on the third day of League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to be between Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and Royal Never Give Up (RNG).

It is Korea versus China in Group C, and this means that fans can expect a lot of action infused with immense amounts of quality. While RNG is definitely the stronger team in this matchup, there is no reason to doubt HLE as they can often outperform teams like T1 and Damwon KIA just by means of individual brilliance.

HLE vs. RNG at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

HLE is the last seed from Korea, however, they are the third strongest team as per professionals and analysts from the region. HLE primarily relies a lot on individual performances and a lot depends on their midlaner Chovy.

HLE had an above-average summer split in the LCK, however, they demolished all competition at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in stages.

However, RNG is definitely a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the League of Legends World Championships. They are one of the most experienced teams out there when it comes to participation and are also the winners of the Mid Season Invitational 2021. They had a weak summer split on account of fatigue, however, they turned up strong when the stakes were high.

RNG should be able to close out this match as they are much more reliant on team play and can counter the individual performances of HLE quite comfortably.

Head-to-head Results

HLE and RNG have never faced each other at a professional League of Legends tournament.

When and Where to watch

HLE vs. RNG will be telecast live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. The match will also be broadcast on the official 'lol esports' website. The match will be telecast on October 13, 2021.

Previous results

RNG’s previous match was against WE Gaming in the League of Legends LPL 2021 regional qualifiers and they won the best-of-five series 3-0.

HLE, on the other hand, faced Infinity, PEACE, Beyond Gaming, RED Canids and LNG at League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in stage. They won against all teams barring LNG.

Leagues of Legends rosters

RNG

Yi "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yan "Wei" Yang-Wei

Yuan "Cryin" Cheng-Wei

Chen "GALA" Wei

Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming

HLE

Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang

Kim “River” Dong-woo

Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang

Wong “Unified” Chun Kit

Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing

Note: These are early predictions for future games. Therefore, the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account

