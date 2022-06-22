Hog Heaven Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

One of the top strategy games is Clash of Clans, whose appeal has increased due to recent improvements and challenges. It includes challenges where players must deploy a particular unit to prevail in multiplayer fights to receive exclusive in-game rewards.

The developers offer new challenges every week to help users gain more resources and level up more quickly in the game. The "Hog Heaven" challenge, based on Hog Riders, is the most recent in the game.

Unique Hog Rider Challenge in Clash of Clans

The Hog Heaven challenge needs users to win all ten battles (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hog Heaven is the latest in-game troop challenge in Clash of Clans, where gamers must use Hog Riders in multiplayer battles. Each win in a multiplayer battle is counted as a challenge progress win, and once they win all ten, players receive special rewards and experience.

The in-game description of the Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Keep your Hog Riders riding longer when you drop a well-timed Heal Spell during this event."

Hog Riders are one of the most loved Dark Elixir troops in Clash of Clans. They have the special ability to jump walls and attack defenses directly. They have high damage per second and medium hitpoints.

To progress in the Hog Heaven challenge, users must use the minimum number of the given troop as mentioned in the challenge's description in multiplayer battles, just like in the Whirl Power and Titanic Strength challenges, based on Valkyries and Super Giants, respectively.

Train Hog Riders and Healing Spells at 80% off throughout this event Complete the Hog Heaven event to win 5x Wall Rings (& gems), and give your Walls an upgrade!Train Hog Riders and Healing Spells at 80% off throughout this event Complete the Hog Heaven event to win 5x Wall Rings (& gems), and give your Walls an upgrade!Train Hog Riders and Healing Spells at 80% off throughout this event 🐷😇 https://t.co/BJYN6lrPjH

The minimum number of Hog Riders gamers must use depends on the Town Hall level. For example, those with Town Hall 13 must use at least 12 Hog Riders in multiplayer battles.

Players will get a 60 percent discount on the Hog Rider training price for this unique challenge. They have a chance to amass more loot while investing the least amount of resources in army training because the discount is still in effect when the challenge is completed.

Users can employ various potent offensive tactics, like Mass Hogs and GoVaHo, to complete the Hog Heaven challenge. Training the necessary number of Hog Riders in various offensive maneuvers, such as GoWipe, DrVaWipe, BoWiBa, and others, is another way to complete the in-game challenge.

Hog Heaven Challenge rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans You still have time to participate in the Hog Heaven event, and use Hog Riders and Healing Spell at a discount too! Have you claimed your Book of Heroes yet?You still have time to participate in the Hog Heaven event, and use Hog Riders and Healing Spell at a discount too! Have you claimed your Book of Heroes yet? 😙👑 You still have time to participate in the Hog Heaven event, and use Hog Riders and Healing Spell at a discount too! https://t.co/IjtaQ8Y0Vy

The Hog Heaven challenge is great for leveling up and getting experience points. Other advantages of completing it include more resources and magic potions. The many prizes for completing the Clash of Clans Hog Heaven challenge are as follows:

Players who complete the Hog Heaven challenge will receive 400 experience points.

Users will also get a Builder Potion on completing the 10th in-game battle, increasing builders' speed by 10x for 1 hour.

The Hog Heaven challenge is the latest in-game challenge in Clash of Clans, which allows gamers to use various war and multiplayer Hog Riders attack strategies at a 60 percent discount. They should try to complete the challenge and win experience points and Builder Potion.

