Whirl Power Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards and more

Clash of Clans is one of the best mobile games, whose popularity has been bolstered after new updates and challenges. In-game challenges are an integral part of the game, where players must use a specific troop to win multiplayer battles, and in return earn special rewards.

Developers release new challenges every week to help players earn additional resources and upgrade faster in the game. The latest challenge in the game is the "Whirl Power" challenge, which is based on Valkyries.

In this article, we will discuss the Whirl Power challenge, its rewards and various attacking strategies to complete the challenge in Clash of Clans.

Whirl Power Challenge in Clash of Clans

Whirl Power Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Whirl Power is the latest in-game troop challenge in which players must employ a certain number of Valkyries to win multiplayer battles and earn extra gold, magic items, and other rewards. Players can see various challenges by going to the event section of the game.

The Whirl Power challenge in Clash of Clans has the following in-game description:

"Create whirlwinds of destruction when you use Valkyries at a discount during this event."

To progress in the challenge, players must utilize at least the required amount of the given troop in multiplayer battles, just like in the Furious Fire and How We Roll challenges.

The minimum number of Valkyries that a player must use depends on the Town Hall level; for example, players with Town Hall 13 must utilize at least 6 Valkyries.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Whirl Power and Tiny & Shiny!



Train Valkyries and Goblins at a discount during this event, and win a Training and Resource Potion when you complete each respective events! Whirl Power and Tiny & Shiny! Train Valkyries and Goblins at a discount during this event, and win a Training and Resource Potion when you complete each respective events! https://t.co/BqVygH5M6U

This is a unique challenge in which players will receive a 60 percent discount on Valkyrie training charges. The discount is valid until the challenge's conclusion date, giving one the opportunity to gain more loot while spending the least amount of resources on army training.

To complete the Whirl Power challenge, players can use numerous attacking strategies such as DrVaWipe and GoVaHo. Another option for completing the challenge is to train the required number of Valkyries with various offensive techniques such as Mass Hogs, GoWipe, BoWiBa, and others.

Whirl Power Challenge Rewards

The Whirl Power challenge is an excellent way to gain experience points and advance in the game. Additional resources and magic potions are among the other benefits of finishing the Whirl Power challenge. The following are the various rewards for finishing the Clash of Clans Whirl Power challenge:

Players will get 400 experience stars after winning 10 multiplayer battles.

Players will also earn a Resource Potion on completing the challenge, which will help boost all the resource collectors for 24 hours.

Finally, challenges are an excellent way to earn magic items, resources and experience stars. Whirl Power is a good challenge in Clash of Clans to train Valkyries at a lower cost and also earn Resource Potion. Players must complete the challenge by June 2.

