Lava Hound DragLoon Town Hall 9 attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is one of the best online multiplayer games in which players attack enemy bases using various army compositions and attack strategies. Among all the town halls, Town Hall 9 is the most crucial town hall, where users must use the best attack strategies to win clan war battles and loot maximum resources from multiplayer battles.

The Town Hall 9 is the first time they receive X-Bows and other defenses, so gamers must use the best attacking strategies like GoWiPe, DragLoon, or LavaLoon. They can create their own army compositions or use popular army compositions developed by esports players and content creators.

Lava Hound DragLoon Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans

DragLoon is the most common attacking strategy in the Clash of Clans for Town Hall 7 or higher gamers. It can be combined with Lava Hound to make the attack strategy even more powerful and effective.

In this attack strategy, they should use Lava Hound as an air tank troop that can distract Air Defenses, allowing Dragons and Balloons to destroy the core of the base. Users should use spells to eliminate one or two Air Defenses, making it even easier to use the attack.

Use the Lava Hound DragLoon attack strategy in clan war battles as it can easily 3 star any Town Hall 9 base when properly used. The army composition of the Town Hall 9 Lava Hound DragLoon attack strategy is as follows:

9 Dragons

8 Balloons

3 Lightning Spells

1 Haste Spell

1 Earthquake Spell

1 Rage Spell

Lava Hound (Clan Castle)

Players may add a few Minions and Archers to clear outside buildings and structures like collectors, barracks, army camps, etc. They should ensure that all the troops are of max level or use the Power Potion as otherwise, the attack might fail.

How to use Lava Hound DragLoon attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

The Lava Hound DragLoon attack strategy is straightforward to use, and it is still recommended that players should first try it in multiplayer battles before using it in clan war battles.

The following is a step-by-step guide to using the Lava Hound DragLoon attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

Use Earthquake and Lightning spells to destroy two Air Defenses before starting the actual attack. Deploy all the Dragons in a line to clear outside structures and buildings and then use the clan castle Lava Hound on any one of the remaining Air Defenses. Now, attack the enemy's powerful anti-air defenses using Balloons. Use Barbarian King and Archer Queen to clear outside buildings and distract Archer Towers.

Finally, Lava Hound DragLoon is one of the best attacking strategies in Clash of Clans to use in multiplayer and clan war battles. Players may change the army composition depending on the enemy's base and defense levels.

