Hogwarts Legacy devs showcase a haunting in-game scene accompanied by Mozart

Hogwarts Legacy devs have been periodically sharing clips and glimpses of the game's world in social media posts on their official Twitter channel. These have involved hilarious bugs, unique gameplay mechanics, environment ASMRs and more. They recently shared a haunting scene from the game accompanied by an iconic tune from the great Mozart.

Hogwarts Legacy fans have been clamoring for new information for months now. Ever since the dedicated State of Play in March, WB Games Avalanche has not shared any new looks at the in-game world, objectives or characters.

Yet, these occasional posts have been happily accepted by the community as they dissect each frame and appreciate the love and passion that has gone into the game.

WB Games Avalanche shares a haunting scene from Hogwarts Legacy

Shared on the game's official Twitter channel, the clip showcases a hooded woman-like figure in a place run over by overgrowths of leaves and branches. It is unlikely that this place is on school grounds. With that being said, it is probably one of the numerous playable areas around Hogwarts.

The most interesting aspect of the clip is the soundtrack that accompanies it. As noted by a number of members of the community, it is Lacrimosa, or Requiem in D minor, by Mozart. According to Wikipedia, Lacrimosa refers to Our Lady of Sorrows, a title given to The Virgin Mary. One wonders if the Biblical figure has anything to do with the hooded figure in the frame of the clip.

The community response has been greatly positive about the post, with Potterheads noting that the soundtrack gives off an ominous vibe that they enjoy. The tweet was also filled with players asking the developers to share the title's release date and various editions for purchase.

Given that Hogwarts Legacy is likely going to be released in a little over four months, players are hopeful about getting another extended showcase. Suffice to say, they want to see other locations, design of the school, gameplay and more.

March's State of Play provided a fresh extended look at Hogwarts Legacy, focusing on a student's life at the castle, the beauty of Hogwarts, the danger threatening the world and more. Over the next few months, players have been poring over each frame looking for hints and clues.

There has been plenty of speculation among Potterheads regarding the protagonist's lineage, the role of ancient magic, locations from the wizarding world and more. But the lack of any further official information has them worried about the game being delayed again. However, WB Games has assured everyone that the wizarding world RPG will indeed be released during holiday 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will be stepping into the school of witchcraft and wizardry as a fifth-year student. They will get to sharpen their magical skills by attending classes on various subjects, learning about spells, potions and fantastic beasts.

