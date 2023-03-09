Hogwarts Legacy (March 8) patch official notes: Gameplay tweaks, bug fixes, performance updates, and more for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X

WB Games Avalanche recently released another Hogwarts Legacy patch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, with the last one arriving on February 17, 2023. The patch addresses a litany of mission glitches, gameplay issues, performance troubles, and annoying bugs for all the aforementioned platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy had a number of delays that saw its release date changed from 2021 to 2023 (for PC and latest-gen consoles). While the game was received positively by players and critics alike, it suffered from various technical issues, especially on PC. Potterheads complained of random crashes, framerate drops, and other problems during their time in-game.

Earlier, Hogwarts Legacy patches addressed similar issues with the title's performance. The March 8 patch brings fixes to a couple of DLC-related issues, multiple mission-related problems that have been reported by players, audio troubles, UI tweaks, as well as cinematic and ray-tracing improvements.

Players will also see an improvement in the performance and stability of Hogwarts Legacy, along with overall online connection improvements. Without further ado, here are the full official patch notes for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Hogwarts Legacy (March 8) patch official notes

All bug fixes for PC

Online

Improve player account network registration and tracking.

Fixed DLC-related issues during pause menu, gear menu.

Fixed DLC flying mount inventory issue potentially disappearing during a mission.

Hogwarts Legacy

Gameplay

Missions

Fixed blocker issue when unlocking the bandit camp cage before starting the mission. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-437 .

. Fixed not being able to complete a quest during a specific conversation with Madam Kogawa missing from her desk. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-1173 .

. Fixed avatar getting stuck between barrel and furnace by jumping or opening tool wheel.

Fixed a duplication collision next to one of the store entrances.

Fixed issue with waypoints being in the air instead of the ground within Hogsmeade.

Fixed objective maker being over Fig properly after waiting period.

Fixed missing exit prompt on some doors within Hogwarts.

Fixed opening butterfly chests other than the intended ones for a quest doesn't count toward mission progression. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-5620 .

. Fixed butterflies to not appearing at the specified area to progress the mission again. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-4807 .

. Fixed incorrect merge mission progression.

Fixed stability issue in the Spoons in the Potion’s classroom.

Fixed stars being present when focusing telescope during Astronomy class on low settings. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-3032 .

. Fixed stars brightness and pop issues with Astronomy mini-games.

Fixed shields not displaying correctly during Crossing Wands missions.

Broom flight

Fixed player getting trapped while mounting a broom or while rotating a statue.

Fixed not landing on Viaduct bridge.

Fixed mesh breaking when avatar mounts broom after teleporting in an open area.

Fixed flash and shuttering when mounting any broom.

Hogwarts Legacy World Events

Fixed wagon carts clipping into one another while avatar is blocking them.

Fixed occasional respawning duplication of One Man Band in Hogsmeade.

Hogwarts Legacy Characters

Fixed issue with characters that do not have hair.

VFX

Fixed broom speed parameters.

Fixed enemy shields not displaying correctly during Cross Wands missions.

Fixed enemy shields disappearing after being hit several times.

Fixed visibility of constellations at the astronomy table.

Fixed Dark Wizard Extortionist AOE lightning VFX attack remaining on screen.

Hogwarts Legacy

Audio

Fixed audio of waterfall in the cliffside based on avatars' proximity.

Update latest audio soundbanks.

Resolved localization and VO selection properly playing correctly.

UI

Updated localization strings.

Fixed female avatar face appearing different from the creation preview during gameplay. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-543 .

. Fixed transition between UI purchase window and forced conversation with vendors.

Fixed map showing the wrong path to the map chamber.

Fixed damaged being represented when enemy is hit with transformation and Ancient Magic Throw. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-4810 .

. Improve tracking for Room of Requirement.

Fixed Ansel issue when FOV is set too high.

Fixed UI controller icons displaying correctly based on controller platform type.

Hogwarts Legacy Cinematics

Updated facial animations.

Fixed NPC treadmilling during the House Cup.

Fixed blurred texture and LOD pop.

Fixed Avatar robes appearing before Fig makes them appear before the sorting ceremony.

Hogwarts Legacy Raytracing

Improve stability and performance after long play-throughs.

Improve VFX performance while raytracing.

Improve performance by batching and caching raytracing buffers.

Removed fog volumes for better BVH performance.

Fixed RTAO making decals black.

Fixed directional light shadows.

Fixed shadows on trees.

Fixed performance of the culling of lights in the front end.

Save Game

Fixed not being able to talk to Vendors during sequential saves after issue being patched. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412 , HL-494 , HL-590 , HL-5260 .

, , , . Fixed streaming in and out after getting the 'Dung Bomb' field guide and loading a manual save.

Fixed an issue when turning off the title and loading an auto-save during final credits, causing an infinite loading screen.

Fixed voice pitch setting save issue with avatar.

Hogwarts Legacy Performance and Stability

Fixed streaming issues throughout Hogwarts.

Fixed crash when common room is being shown to the player.

Fixed crash with skeletal mesh.

Fixed crash with deflection impacts.

Fixed crash when reading dictionary files.

Fixed performance when using ancient magic squash finisher on elevated Thornback Ambusher in Rune Door arena.

Improve rendering performance of translucent objects.

Fixed crash during a story graph.

Fixed streaming of plants in the Slytherin Common Room.

Fixed several memory leaks.

Fixed crash with map icon state.

Fixed crash with invalid UI.

Fixed streaming out of the Great Hall while navigating Hogwarts. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-71 .

. Fixed crash during audio occlusion checks around player.

Fixed crash when using explosive barrels.

Fixed crash when using Incendio spell.

Fixed crash when using Accio, Confringo, or Stupefy spells.

Fixed crash when updating gear items.

Fixed crash recursive crash with Solomons shields.

Fixed crash with mount zones.

Fixed crash during combat cursed lifetime.

Fixed crash during and spawning race on broom

Fixed occlusion culling with doors opening and closing.

Fixed occlusion culling issue.

Fixed a crash when traveling to Professor Fig’s classroom.

Fixed crashes related with Niagara and destructible-related VFX.

Fixed a crash with damage over time not registering correctly.

Fixed crash spawning actor not being stored correctly.

Fixed crash with spawning actors correctly.

Fixed crash during character creation. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-232 .

. Fixed optimization animation instancing.

Fixed crash with moving stairs.

Fixed crash with VFX after prolonged play-throughs.

Fixed crash-related transformations in Overland.

Fixed crash dealing with object state.

Fixed crash with parry in combat.

Fixed crash with VFX AOE.

Fixed crash with hints.

Fixed crash with achievements with an invalid online user id.

Fixed crash while speaking to Rackham.

Fixed crash when using Wingardium.

Fixed performance drops experienced during longevity of the game.

Fixed performance drop in Divination classroom.

Improve VRAM usage specially for video cards with reduced memory.

Fixed raytracing lighting performance in the front end.

Fixed using Ansel while a spell is being cast.

Fixed using Ansel while the avatar is riding a broom.

Updated shader compilation with the latest PSO cache.

Fixed lighting optimization with Nvidia drivers.

Display

Resolved 32:9 aspect ratio issue when using an Ultrawide monitor. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-260 .

. Fixed Ansel issue when FOV is set too high.

Miscellaneous

Updated “Special Thanks” credits and legal lines.

Updated minimum Nvidia and AMD video driver recommendations.

All bug fixes for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Online

Improve player account network registration and tracking.

Fixed DLC-related issues during pause menu, gear menu.

Fixed DLC flying mount inventory issue potentially disappearing during a mission.

Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay

Hogwarts Legacy Missions

Fixed blocker issue when unlocking the bandit camp cage before starting the mission. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-437 .

. Fixed not being able to complete a quest during a specific conversation with Madam Kogawa missing from her desk. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-1173 .

. Fixed avatar getting stuck between barrel and furnace by jumping or opening tool wheel.

Fixed a duplication collision next to one of the store entrances.

Fixed issue with waypoints being in the air instead of the ground within Hogsmeade.

Fixed objective maker being over Fig properly after waiting period.

Fixed missing exit prompt on some doors within Hogwarts.

Fixed opening butterfly chests other than the intended ones for a quest doesn't count toward mission progression. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-5620 .

. Fixed butterflies to not appearing at the specified area to progress the mission again. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-4807 .

. Fixed incorrect merge mission progression.

Fixed stability issue in the Spoons in the Potion’s classroom.

Fixed stars being present when focusing telescope during Astronomy class on low settings. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-3032 .

. Fixed stars brightness and pop issues with Astronomy mini-games.

Fixed shields not displaying correctly during Crossing Wands missions.

Broom flight

Fixed player getting trapped while mounting a broom or while rotating a statue.

Fixed not landing on the Viaduct bridge.

Fixed mesh breaking when avatar mounts broom after teleporting in an open area.

Fixed flash and shuttering when mounting any broom.

Hogwarts Legacy World Events

Fixed wagon carts clipping into one another while avatar is blocking them.

Fixed occasional respawning duplication of One-Man Band in Hogsmeade.

Hogwarts Legacy Characters

Fixed issue with characters that do not have hair.

VFX

Fixed broom speed parameters.

Fixed enemy shields not displaying correctly during Cross Wands missions.

Fixed enemy shields disappearing after being hit several times.

Fixed visibility of constellations at the astronomy table.

Fixed Dark Wizard Extortionist AOE lightning VFX attack remaining on screen.

Hogwarts Legacy Audio

Fixed audio of waterfall in the cliffside based on avatars' proximity.

Update the latest audio sound banks.

UI

Updated localization strings

Fixed female avatar face appearing different from the creation preview during gameplay. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-543 .

. Fixed transition between UI purchase window and forced conversation with vendors.

Fixed map showing the wrong path to the map chamber.

Fixed damaged being represented when an enemy is hit with transformation and Ancient Magic Throw. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-4810 .

. Improve tracking for Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy Cinematics

Updated facial animations.

Fixed NPC treadmilling during the House Cup.

Fixed blurred texture and LOD pop.

Fixed Avatar robes appearing before Fig makes them appear before the sorting ceremony.

Hogwarts Legacy Raytracing

Improve stability and performance after long play-throughs.

Improve VFX performance while raytracing.

Improve performance by batching and caching raytracing buffers.

Removed fog volumes for better BVH performance.

Save Game

Fixed not being able to talk to Vendors during sequential saves after issue being patched. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412 , HL-494 , HL-590 , HL-5260 .

, , , . Fixed streaming in and out after getting the 'Dung Bomb' field guide and loading a manual save.

Fixed an issue when turning off the title and loading an auto-save during final credits, causing an infinite loading screen.

Fixed voice pitch setting save issue with avatar.

Hogwarts Legacy Performance and Stability

Fixed streaming issues throughout Hogwarts.

Fixed crash when common room is being shown to the player.

Fixed crash with skeletal mesh.

Fixed crash with deflection impacts.

Fixed crash when reading dictionary files.

Fixed performance when using ancient magic squash finisher on elevated Thornback Ambusher in Rune Door arena.

Improve rendering performance of translucent objects.

Fixed crash during a story graph.

Fixed streaming of plants in the Slytherin Common Room.

Fixed several memory leaks.

Fixed crash with map icon state.

Fixed crash with invalid UI.

Fixed streaming out of the Great Hall while navigating Hogwarts. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-71 .

. Fixed crash during audio occlusion checks around the player.

Fixed crash when using explosive barrels.

Fixed crash when using Incendio spell.

Fixed crash when using Accio, Congringo, or Stupefy spells.

Fixed crash when updating gear items.

Fixed crash recursive crash with Solomons shields.

Fixed crash with mount zones.

Fixed crash during combat cursed lifetime.

Fixed crash during and spawning race on broom.

Fixed occlusion culling with doors opening and closing.

Fixed occlusion culling issue.

Fixed a crash when traveling to Professor Fig’s classroom.

Fixed crashes related with Niagara and destructible-related VFX.

Fixed a crash with damage over time not registering correctly.

Fixed crash spawning actor not being stored correctly.

Fixed crash with spawning actors correctly.

Fixed crash during character creation. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-232 .

. Fixed optimization animation instancing.

Fixed crash with moving stairs.

Fixed crash with VFX after prolonged play-throughs.

Fixed crash-related transformations in Overland.

Fixed crash dealing with object state.

Fixed crash with parry in combat.

Fixed crash with VFX AOE.

Fixed crash with hints.

Fixed crash with achievements with an invalid online user id.

Fixed crash while speaking to Rackham.

Fixed crash when using Wingardium.

Fixed performance drops experienced during longevity of the game.

Fixed performance drop in Divination classroom.

Miscellaneous

Updated “Special Thanks” credits and legal lines.

PS5

Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay

Characters

Fixed character lip-sync animation when “Original Audio” is set.

Hogwarts Legacy Cinematics

Fixed localized VO not playing correctly when set to “Original Audio” is set.

Controllers

Improve LED effects.

Activities and Game Help

Improve Activities performance update and memory usage.

Update to Game Help hints and videos.

XSX

Hogwarts Legacy Cinematics

Fixed black flickering on character's face.

Fixed graphical glitches with Fig’s head when he first opens the door. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-29 .

. Fixed shadow flicker in a tea cup.

Hogwarts Legacy Performance and Stability

Improved frame rate performance issue when dismissing the contextual menu.

Improve fidelity mode performance for a smooth 30 FPS experience.

Poll : 0 votes