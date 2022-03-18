Hogwarts Legacy is officially dated for a Holiday 2022 release

Putting all speculation to rest, Hogwarts Legacy is officially dated for Holiday 2022 release. The title will take players to the iconic school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where they will assume the role of a new fifth-year student. Different choice options, from selecting one’s house to expanding on a skillset, offer a title with great replayability.

Prior to Hogwarts Legacy, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beast series had been limited to low-budget movie tie-in titles, all of which left a lot to be desired. This is the first full-blown open-world action RPG title set in the Wizarding World.

Hogwarts Legacy is set for a Holiday 2022 release window

Hogwarts Legacy was originally revealed back in 2020, as part of the PlayStation 5 showcase, with a release date of 2021. Since then, there has been virtually no new information regarding the title, aside from an announcement delaying the game to 2022.

However, that seems to have ended, as today PlayStation hosted a special State of Play that took an in-depth look at the title.

The 15-minute long State of Play focused on different aspects of the title. From a close and in-depth look at combat as well as customization to cut-scene snippets hinting at the narrative setup of the title, the State of Play was stacked with new information.

While fans were hoping to see a proper release date, WB Games revealed the release window to be Holiday 2022. For now, the Holiday Season seems quite barren with respect to video game launches, but that may change soon as the E3 season is right around the corner.

Set in late 1800s, the title is established decades before the stories fans are familiar with. It brings together a whole new slate of characters to form the story, each with their own motivation. Players will be able to attend classes which will help them to learn new spells and potions

Hogwarts Legacy is slated for a Holiday 2022 release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul