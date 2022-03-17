“This looks amazing”: Hogwarts Legacy’s mini teaser has fans impressed

The more than a year-long wait will finally end as Hogwarts Legacy's gameplay will finally be shown to players later today. Avalanche and Warner Bros. are partnering with PlayStation to bring a dedicated State of Play, which will feature over 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay, showcasing the game in all its glory.

Hogwarts Legacy fans have had to wait nearly a year and a half to receive any news regarding the upcoming RPG. Barring the 2020 reveal trailer and the confirmation of a 2022 release, the studio had not released any details surrounding the title until now. The announcement of the dedicated State of Play was thus met with huge excitement and uproar.

To hype players up for the event, WB Games Avalanche shared a short teaser on Twitter that has justifiably gotten the community talking.

Fans are excited to see what is in store at the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play later today

The teaser shows the player's character getting up from a bed in a dormitory. They let out a yawn and turn towards the room before the screen goes black. In this short sequence, fans will notice a number of minute details of the space depicted.

It is a Gryffindor dormitory, as the insignia of the House is clearly shown on the curtains around the bed. There are piles of books, other empty beds, an armchair, a lamp, a moving portrait, and a birdcage. Everything that one will associate with a student living in Hogwarts.

Once the camera turns, a heater is seen in the middle of the room. There are trunks at the foot of the beds and a door up ahead. The online community has been hyped up about a number of things from the shot, including the bedside table, which, according to the lore, can be customized by players.

The community's reactions have been highly appreciative. Fans are noting the smallest details in the short clip and rejoicing over it.

theAutisticJordyPotter @jordypotter_ @AvalancheWb @HogwartsLegacy @PortkeyGames @HogwartsLegacy @PlayStation OMG OMG OMG!!! THIS LOOKS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! It’s taking me right back to Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban in the Gryffindor boys and girls dormitories!! PS5 experience will be the best! Proud to be a longtime HP fan (1998) @AvalancheWb @HogwartsLegacy @PlayStation OMG OMG OMG!!! THIS LOOKS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! It’s taking me right back to Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban in the Gryffindor boys and girls dormitories!! PS5 experience will be the best! Proud to be a longtime HP fan (1998) @HogwartsLegacy @PortkeyGames https://t.co/Z0bgT8nQ6m

Players are excited to find out what the developers have been creating in their favorite wizarding universe. They are hoping that the State of Play will also reveal the release date and the option to pre-order. Redditors have also pointed out the minute details of the teaser.

The short sequence of Hogwarts Legacy has done wonders for a player base that has been starving for a fresh look at the title since 2020. After more than a year of speculating about what will be included and dissecting each frame of the trailer, the recent developments are a cause for celebration.

Hogwarts Legacy's first in-depth gameplay look will be at the dedicated State of Play on March 17. It will be streamed from 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET / 10:0 PM CET / 2:30 AM IST (March 18) on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. The whole community is eagerly waiting to get their first glimpse at the promised wizarding world RPG.

