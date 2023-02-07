Hogwarts Legacy "Out of video memory" rendering resource error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Hogwarts Legacy has arrived with a fair amount of performance issues, especially for PC players, who are encountering a lot of stuttering issues and game crashes.

One of the more popular error codes that many players are seeing in the game is the "Out of video memory" rendering issue. It is a VRAM error that occurs primarily when loading a new area on the map. The issue is even faced by those who have a system that meets the recommended settings for the RPG.

What makes this issue one of the most annoying bugs to deal with is the fact that there is no permanent solution for it. However, the community has come up with a few workarounds that will help deal with some of these performance issues temporarily.

Hence, today’s guide goes over some of the things you can do to deal with the "Out of video memory" rendering resource issue in Hogwarts Legacy.

There are a couple of reasons behind the "Out of video memory" rendering resource issue in Hogwarts Legacy

The "Out of video memory" rendering resource issue in Hogwarts Legacy occurs when the game has a hard time utilizing the GPU in your system and assumes it is insufficient even if your PC has the recommended hardware.

Hence, to work around the issue in Avalance Software’s latest RPG, here are a few things that you can do.

1) Updating your GPU driver

The first thing you must do in order to solve the issue in your system is to download and install the most recent drivers for your GPU. Irrespective of the card that you are using, both Nvidia and AMD have their own desktop software that will allow you to check for the latest driver patches.

By using GeForce Experience or AMD Adrenaline, you will be able to automatically download and install the latest drivers for your card.

2) Repairing corrupt files

Compromised file integrity can be another reason behind the "Out of video memory" rendering resource issue in Hogwarts Legacy. There might be a few corrupt files in the installation directory that are making the game crash.

To verify the integrity of your files, you should make your way to The Steam Client > Right-click on the game > Properties > Local Files > Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Upon selecting the option, the client will automatically scan through all the files in the installation directory and fix the damaged ones.

3) Make sure you meet the minimum or recommended hardware requirements

It’s possible that your system does not meet the minimum or recommended hardware requirements for Hogwarts Legacy. Hence, make sure that your PC has the following:

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or an AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 (4GB) or an AMD Radeon RX 470 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB, SSD preferred. HDD is supported.

Recommended graphical settings: 720p Low at 30 fps

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700, or Intel Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB, SSD preferred

Recommended graphical settings: 1080p High at 60 fps

Recommended System Requirements for 4k Ultra:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 3090 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB, SSD recommended.

Recommended graphical settings: 2160p at 60 fps, Ultra Settings

4) Re-install the game

Re-installing Hogwarts Legacy might seem like a bit of a stretch, but it’s one of the more viable solutions, according to many players in the community. By uninstalling and re-installing the game from the Steam client, you might be able to weed out a majority of the performance issues the game is facing.

5) Wait for a patch

The "Out of video memory" rendering resource issue is quite popular in Hogwarts Legacy. This means it’s likely that Avalanche Software is aware of the problems that players are facing and is expected to come up with subsequent patches to fix them.

