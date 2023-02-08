Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation Network license verification issue: Possible fixes, status, and more

The Hogwarts Legacy early access period finally went online for Deluxe Edition owners on February 7, three days ahead of its global launch. Although Potterheads have generally been mesmerized by the highly anticipated title's gameplay, both PC and PlayStation 5 players have faced quite a few hiccups.

Unfortunately, a number of PlayStation 5 players reported server connection and license verification issues with the PlayStation Network (PSN) that kicked them out while they were playing Hogwarts Legacy. The well-known Downdetector website noted a heavy barrage of reports around 1:30 pm PT, with several users mentioning that they have been unable to get into the game.

This article details what the error is, potential fixes for it, and other relevant information for Hogwarts Legacy players who are suffering from this issue.

There are no clear fixes for the current PlayStation Network license verification issue for Hogwarts Legacy, but there are a few workarounds

A few hours after the early access period for the wizarding RPG kicked off, a number of PlayStation users posted on social media platforms that they were unable to play the title. Some stated that they were kicked out of the game and told that the servers couldn't verify their licenses.

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1 This is the danger of digital games, PSN is having issue right now with their licenses on PSN.

Error WS-116521-6.



I have this issue too right now, this means SONY can't confirm me owning the Hogwarts Legacy game which means I can't play it.



(Restoring license won't work)

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1 Why Physical games can't ever go away, please look at this digital issue...



Note: Yes I've tried restore license, log off and on etc etc

The quickest fix for the license verification issue is to restore their license, which can be done by navigating to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore licenses. In this particular case, as stated by plenty of players, restoring the license didn't seem to correct the error or grant them access to the RPG.

*** @moetweets @AskPS_UK my ps5 wont let me play hogwarts legacy because the server cannot verify my license, once i go to verify my license in settings it tells me PSN is offline but how is this possible if i am logged in and online? it gives me the code ws-116521-6 @AskPS_UK my ps5 wont let me play hogwarts legacy because the server cannot verify my license, once i go to verify my license in settings it tells me PSN is offline but how is this possible if i am logged in and online? it gives me the code ws-116521-6

J 🐙 @jorackk Is PSN down? I just got kicked from my Hogwarts Legacy session stating it can't verify my license. When I go restore licenses, it states can't connect to PSN but my wifi works on everything else. Is PSN down? I just got kicked from my Hogwarts Legacy session stating it can't verify my license. When I go restore licenses, it states can't connect to PSN but my wifi works on everything else.

Players facing similar issues should try logging off and on and restarting their router or modem. A few users have noted that the latter fixed the issue for them, allowing them to continue playing Hogwarts Legacy. Unfortunately, there has been no official communication from WB Games Avalanche or PlayStation on Twitter regarding this issue and whether it has been fixed from their end.

Given the hype and excitement surrounding Hogwarts Legacy and the massive fan base of Harry Potter, such server problems dampen the mood of one of the biggest launches of 2023 for the PlayStation platform. One can only hope that the issue will swiftly be resolved from Sony's end, preventing players from encountering this issue.

As mentioned above, PC players have been struggling with quite a few frustrating technical issues that plague their playthroughs. Framerate drops, stutters, weird clippings, and system crashes have been a constant nuisance. Sportskeeda's review of the game has criticized Hogwarts Legacy's PC version for the same.

It's fairly likely that these technical errors and glitches will largely be addressed in a day one patch when the game launches globally on February 10, provided that there is a day one patch. Verifying the integrity of the game's files could likely help solve these problems, with the most drastic measure being entirely uninstalling the title and then re-installing it.

After seeing numerous delays over the years, Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to have its global launch on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Previous-gen systems will officially receive the Wizarding World RPG at a later date. While Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will receive the title on April 4, Nintendo Switch users will receive it on July 25.

