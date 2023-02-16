Hogwarts Legacy Solved by the Bell quest guide: How to use the Musical Map

Hogwarts Legacy, an action RPG (role-playing game) developed by Avalanche Software, was released on February 10. In it, players take control of a fifth-year student fresh into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they become entangled in events that threaten to tear apart the wizarding world.

In proper role-playing game fashion, Hogwarts Legacy also features a multitude of side objectives for players to immerse themselves in, including several treasure hunts. This particular guide will detail how gamers can easily complete the Solved by the Bell quest, which involves a musical puzzle.

Note: Spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Solved by the Bell involves a challenging musical puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Where can players find this puzzle?

The bell puzzle you need to solve to complete the quest can only be accessed after you obtain the Musical Map from a very specific dungeon. To acquire it, simply head to Herietta’s Hideaway at the bottom of the in-game map. The screenshot below can be used for reference:

The location of Henrietta's Hideaway via the in-game map (Image via YouTube/ConCon)

After obtaining the map and unlocking Solved by the Bell, make your way to Clagmar Castle via the Floo network or broom and then behind the Vault.

The Clagmar Castle in the in-game map (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Here, you will be ambushed by several level-20-to-30 Ashwinders. You must be well prepared before going into this battle and use your spells wisely.

The Musical Map, pictured (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Once the enemies have been cleared, look around to find a set of nine bells stacked next to each other. Aim and hit them in the following order using your basic cast while referring to the Musical Map:

Eighth Bell

Fifth Bell

Third Bell

Fourth Bell

Fifth Bell

First Bell

Second Bell

Fourth Bell

The Musical Map basically tells you in which order the bells should be rung. Hitting them successively — using the bulleted list above — will make the iconic Harry Potter theme play and reveal a chest near you. Loot it to obtain the Treasure Seeker’s Longcoat gear that you can equip via the in-game menu.

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing action-adventure title published by WB Games under its Portkey Games sub-label. It is based on the Wizarding World series of books and movies.

Set in the 1800s, this title lets players explore the iconic castle grounds and surrounding regions of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, taking them on a magical adventure filled with dark secrets and conspiracies that are central to the protagonist’s unique abilities.

The title is incredibly faithful to its source material and has players immerse themselves into the magical world created by series’ author J.K. Rowling, complete with state-of-the-art visuals and role-playing mechanics.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. A last-gen port of the game is in development, as is a Nintendo Switch port that's scheduled to launch on July 25, 2023.

