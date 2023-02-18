Hogwarts Legacy smashes its way as a role-playing title set in the Wizarding World universe, which is in turn based on the Harry Potter series of books and media. Players take control of a self-insert protagonist as they explore the castle grounds as a fifth-year student while being entangled in events that could tear apart the wizarding world.

As is expected of the instead contained and well-paced single-player campaign of Hogwarts Legacy, players progress through a series of both main and side quests that build up the atmosphere and overarching plot for the game. As such, this guide will detail how players can complete a main story quest relatively early on in the game’s events - the “It’s All Gobbledegook” quest.

Note: Spoilers for the campaign of Hogwarts Legacy will follow. Discretion is advisable.

Completing the It’s All Gobbledegook main story quest in Hogwarts Legacy

The location of the quest in the in-game map of Hogwarts Legacy (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

To begin this particular main story quest, players must go to the Astronomy Tower in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and speak with Amit Thakkar. Amit is one of the few people you will come across who can fluently speak Gobbledegook, so it is essential to speak to him to progress through the story.

After speaking to him, follow this sequence of events to complete the quest:

Amit will enthusiastically agree to help you meet up with Lodgok near the mines. Make your way south, below Keenbridge, to find Lodgok near the Floo Flame location (Mine’s Eye). Converse with Lodgok, who will reveal the ineffectiveness of the previous plan. Players will now have to make their way into the ancient mine, unaided by Lodgok, who will shortly disappear in fear of Ranrok. Head to the mine entrance and cast the Disillusionment spell on the large eye above to avoid being detected. Open the door and head inside to find evidence of Ranrok’s nefarious plans. Once inside, cast Incendio or Confringo on the boiler pot beside you to unlock access to the elevator gate. Ride the elevator down into the lower depths of the mine. Use Accio to move the platforms toward you. Cast Revelio to show interactable objects if required. A large pull chain will be seen on your left. Cast Accio to open the conveyor belt to reveal a treasure you can collect. Next, cast the Disillusionment charm and make your way through the eyeball door after you deal with the enemies. Head through the tunnel to enter a series of interconnected rooms. Cast Revelio to reveal all interactable items. Collect your loot and the scrolls detailing Ranrok’s plans. There are a total of three such scrolls to find here. Make your way into the large central room and dispose of the enemies. This is a rather tough fight, so be prepared. Once you have cleared the arena of enemies, cast a spell to light up the furnace and pull down the chains using Accio. Use the Disillusionment charm to sneak your way across yet another eyeball door. Grab a fourth scroll upstairs in the room ahead. Finally, light the furnace present within the room and turn left to make your way similarly across another eyeball door. Use Accio to interact with the pull lever to activate a lift. Ride the lift back to the surface and make your way to Hogwarts valley to end the quest.

The quest will shortly end after players bid farewell to Amit and meet up with Lodgok in the vicinity. Speak with Lodgok to reveal various details about Ranrok and his plan, and the quest will then conclude, leaving players to explore other areas of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes