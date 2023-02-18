Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete In the Shadow of the Mine quest

Hogwarts Legacy debuted on February 10, 2023, and quickly became among the most renowned titles across multiple platforms. It brings the Wizarding World to life, offers thrilling content, and has a compelling storyline to keep players amused.

The game's 43 main quests are split into 13 chapters. The chapter of Stop Ranrok and Rookwood will house the thirty-first main quest, In the Shadow of the Mine.

About the quest in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/Chris Smoove)

To start the quest, players should at least reach level 22. Here, you must infiltrate the Overlook Mine to recover another component of the triptych. You must battle through the underground, past spiders and Goblin Loyalists, until you reach a locked compartment.

A step-by-step guide to complete In the Shadow of the Mine quest in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Meet Sebastian by the Overlook

Speak with Sebastian, who will be at the viewpoint just northeast of Upper Hogsfield. He will clarify that this is the region depicted on the triptych and that there is an abandoned mine down the path that serves as a gathering point for Ranrok's Loyalists. You can attack foes or sneak past them with the Disillusionment spell.

To reach the mine entrance, scurry down the hill and make your way through two enemy camps.

2) Go inside the Overlook Mine

Once inside, you will come across two Loyalist warriors. Eliminate them, then turn left and take the path requiring you to climb the ledge and reach a slope at the end. After descending through the slope, you will encounter a group of loyalist warriors.

Lifting the crate (Image via WB game and YouTube/Chris Smoove)

To move on, you must get rid of them. Once the area has been cleared, use Wingardium Leviosa to lift the crate that can be identified using the spell Revelio and set it against the wall before climbing the higher wall.

3) Repair the broken bridge

Fixing the broken bridge in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/Chris Smoove)

Slide through the second slope by taking the path to the left. As you ascend the ledge to your left after reaching the bottom, you will see a damaged wooden bridge. Cast Reparo to fix it, then cross the bridge.

Venomous Scurriors will attack you on the other side. Take them out and move on through the passageway. You will have to crouch down to traverse some crawlways as you proceed forward. You will then descend into a massive battle arena.

4) Unlock the chamber door

Unlocking the chamber door in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/Chris Smoove)

You'll first encounter a sizable number of enemies, including Loyalist Warriors and Venomous Scurriors in this location, followed by two Matriarchs.

Use Confringo or Incendio to remove the different spiderwebs once the area is free of enemies, and you'll see rune symbols. There are three: one right next to the closed rune door, one nestled to its left, and the last farther to the right. To open the chamber door, quickly hit all three with Basic spells.

5) Inside the Chamber

Interacting the chest in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/Chris Smoove)

Once the door opens, descend the stairs and investigate the chamber. There you will find a chest where the second canvas triptych piece will be present. Additionally, you will find Isisdora's Journal Entry 3/7 on the table in the middle of the room.

Crystallized wall in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB game and YouTube/Chris Smoove)

After obtaining the piece, speak with Sebastian and interact with the crystallized wall in the chamber to return to Hogwarts Undercroft.

6) Returning to Hogwarts Undercroft

Putting the second component into the triptych in Hogwarts Legacy(Image via WB game and YouTube/Chris Smoove)

Return to Undercroft and insert the second component into the triptych on the wall. Talk to Sebastian, and you will effectively finish the quest.

