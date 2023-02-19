Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Sacking Selwyn side quest

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with a plethora of side quests that can be attempted when players want a break from the main questline. Not only are they excellent for earning some extra XP, but they can also grant some cool gear.

While some of the Hogwarts Legacy side quests revolve around capturing beasts, others require players to defeat certain in-game characters. The "Sacking Selwyn" side mission, for example, will have you defeat a specific enemy named Silvanus Selwyn.

Where to find Silvanus Selwyn and how to defeat him in Hogwarts Legacy

You have to meet certain requirements to initiate the Sacking Selwyn side quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Complete the "Helm of Urtkot" main quest and reach level 35 if you want to embark on this journey.

Then, to initiate the Sacking Selwyn mission in Hogwarts Legacy, you have to make your way to Cragcroft and interact with Hyacinth Oliver. After a brief conversation, Hyacinth will task you with defeating Silvanus Selwyn. You can follow these steps in order to complete the mission:

Search for Selwyn, who can be found inside Clagmar Castle towards the south of Cragcroft. The area is crawling with a lot of Ashwinders, and you have to deal damage to them while you take on Selwyn. Most offensive spells can be used to clear this side quest, but you should use the three Unforgivable Curses for convenience. Alternatively, you can use the Petrificus Totalus-Imperio combination to easily defeat Silvanus Selwyn in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you have defeated Selwyn, make your way back to Hyacinth Oliver to inform them of the same. Hyacinth will then reward you with XP and some cosmetics for your troubles.

Should you choose to use the Imperio-Petrificus Totalus exploit during this mission, you need to remember that it only works on solo enemies. It will not be useful when you are dealing with groups of enemies.

In your quest to level up and meet the eligibility requirement for the side quest, there is a chance that you may clear the bandit camp and defeat Selwyn ahead of time. In such a situation, the game may get bugged, and Hyacinth Oliver won't spawn correctly.

The only way to fix the bug is by starting a new game until the developers come up with a patch to address the problem.

Unforgivable Curses make for the best offensive spell loadouts

There are several offensive spells players can use to emerge victorious in their battles. While almost all of them are effective and have their specific use cases, players will be able to narrow down their favorites over time. Out of all the offensive spells in the game, the Unforgivable Curses are the deadliest. That said, one has to progress through the story quite a bit to learn them.

Due to the absence of a morality system, there are no restrictions on using these spells in combat. That said, players can always rely on spells like Incendio and Bombarda to get the job done as well.

