Hogwarts Legacy Walkthrough: How to complete Tangled Web side quest

Hogwarts Legacy's side quests have become one of the major points of attraction for players around the world. This is mainly because side quests offer a lot of depth in terms of lore and world-building for the game.

As it happens, Tangled Web is one such side quest that every player needs to complete. Hence, a brief guide on how to navigate through the quest has been discussed briefly in this article.

The Tangled Web side quest is fairly lengthy in comparison to other side quests in Hogwarts Legacy. Therefore, players need to be patient and prepare themselves for a moderate amount of combat while completing this side quest.

Completing the Tangled Web side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

A detailed step-by-step guide that you must follow to complete the Tangled Web side quest in Hogwarts Legacy has been given below:

Start the quest by speaking to Crispin Dunne, who can be found at the Three Broomsticks in front of a fireplace

Travel to Aranshire

As soon as you reach Aranshire, you'll be attacked by spiders, which must be defeated to progress

You will then need to enter the locked house by using the Alohomora spell

Mary Portman will be found dead inside the house wrapped in spider webs. You must search the body to obtain the basement key

Exit the house and open the cellar door

Enter the cellar and start exploring

You will have to keep exploring until you find a ladder that takes you even further down

Once below, you will encounter even more spiders that must be disposed as soon as possible

You will then need to destroy the egg sacs. In order to find them, you must use the Revelio spell

Once all of the egg sacs have been destroyed, you'll be ambushed by a Thornback Matriarch

Upon defeating the Thornback Matriarch and following the marker, you will come across a boss enemy named 'The Insatiable Spider'

Once the boss is defeated, you must travel back to the Three Broomsticks and talk to Crispin Dunne to finish the quest

In any case, there are a few things that you'll need to keep in mind while completing the Tangled Web quest in Hogwarts Legacy. The first thing to consider is that this is a fairly high level quest. It's recommended that you're appropriately leveled up or else you may get one-shot by this boss.

Besides that, the Alohomora spell is vital for completing this quest. Additionally, you'll need access to offensive spells in order to dispose of the spiders swiftly. Once the quest has been completed, you will receive 180 XP and the Sinister Oddities Shelf as rewards.

It must be mentioned that you'll need to complete the quest called The Caretaker's Lunar Lament in order to obtain the Alohomora spell. In addition to that, the Tangled Web side quest doesn't have any major pre-requisites.

Lastly, you can use the Thunderbrew potion to make this quest significantly easier. This potion is quite effective against spiders as it provides plenty of crowd control and deals a good amount of damage in Hogwarts Legacy. However, this isn't exactly necessary, as other offensive spells like Expelliarmus and Incendio will work just as well.

