Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete the Unique Unicorn side quest

Unique Unicorn is one of the most fascinating side quests in Hogwarts Legacy. As the name suggests, it involves saving a unicorn from inside a cave. Capturing the mythic animal can be a little tricky because it is quite easy to scare her off. Players have to be careful and stealthy in their approach to complete the quest successfully.

Interestingly, the Unicorn Den in the Forbidden Forest is the only place where these magical creatures can be found in Hogwarts Legacy until now. Here is a brief guide on how you can go about this mission.

Completing Unique Unicorn sidequest in Hogwarts Legacy requires caution

The Unique Unicorn side quest will require you to travel to Hogsmeade Square in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you arrive at the location, you have to follow these steps to successfully complete the quest:

In Hogsmeade Square, talk to a lady named Betty Bugbrooke. She will inform you that a unicorn named Hazel suffered injuries when defending her from wolves.

Once the conversation is over, you have to find the Unicorn Den located in the Forbidden forest, west of the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame.

After locating the area, you can visit the Unicorn Den using your broom.

It is possible to spot the unicorn when airborne, but remember that if the animal sees you, she will run away.

After finding the unicorn, you have to use the Disillusionment spell to approach her. Even under the effects of the magic, the unicorn can spot you if you are too close.

If you have the unicorn in sight while under the effect of Disillusionment, use Accio followed by Glacius.

Within a short window, you have to use the nab-sack in order to rescue the animal.

Finally, you have to report back to Betty Bugbrooke, who can be found in the exact same location as before.

There are a few things you should remember while completing this quest in Hogwarts Legacy. If you save any unicorn other than Hazel, the mission will not count and all your efforts will have been in vain.

Additionally, it is essential that you master three specific spells before taking on this quest, namely Disillusionment, Accio and Glacius. All of them are equally important in ensuring that you do not lose the animal repeatedly in the Forbidden Forest. The only way to save the unicorn is to sneak up on her.

Obviously, the nab-sack is vital as well, and you have to complete "The Elf, the Nab Sack and The Loom" quest in order to obtain the item. Having the broom unlocked is also necessary, as traveling to the Unicorn Den can otherwise be difficult.

Therefore, it is recommended that players tackle this quest after they have leveled up quite a bit in Hogwarts Legacy. In any case, upon completing the Unique Unicorn quest, one will be rewarded with an item, Hazel the Unicorn, and 180 XP.

Poll : 0 votes