Honkai Impact 3rd 'Forest Capriccio' concert venue, guests, schedule and online stream details

Forest Capriccio, the upcoming online concert of Honkai Impact 3rd, is all set to premiere on July 29, 2023. Captains from all around the world can experience this immersive concert in offline and online mediums. Fans can witness this spectacle online on the game's official Youtube, Twitch, TikTok, and Twitter platforms. The concert will also become available in multiple offline venues worldwide.

The show will be performed by a star-studded guest lineup featuring the likes of Mika Kobayashi, Hanser, Yellow Zero, Sa Dingding, Axis Neptune, and Chongqing Grand Theatre Children's Philharmonic Choir, amongst others.

Honkai Impact 3rd to host 'Forest Capriccio' online & offline concert this week

HoYoverse is known to introduce some of the most iconic melodies in their games, and Honkai Impact 3rd is no exception. This gacha RPG features original soundtracks that accompany Captains through their journeys. HOYO-MiX, the in-house music team of miHoYo, has blessed this game with exceptional music through the years. Frequently, these euphonious melodies are performed in the form of concerts.

Forest Capriccio will be the next Honkai Impact 3rd concert. Through the incorporation of Virtual Production (VP), Extended Reality (XR), and CGI, HoYoverse is promised to deliver a grand show. This extravagant affair will feature a pure and innocent wonderland that dwells in the imagination of Seele Vollerei.

Where to watch Honkai Impact 3rd's Forest Capriccio concert online?

Forest Capriccio concert's official poster (Image via HoYoverse)

The Forest Capriccio concert will premiere online on July 29, 2023. Fans who wish to witness the performance can watch the livestream of the show on the official Youtube, Twitch, TikTok, and Twitter channels.

The timing of the livestream for viewers is as follows,

20:00, July 29 (UTC+8)

15:00, July 29 (UTC+3)

14:00, July 29 (UTC+2)

8:00, July 29 (UTC-4)

5:00, July 29 (UTC-7)

The Forest Capriccio concert livestream can be watched here.

Where to watch Forest Capriccio concert offline?

Forest Capriccio concert's official venues (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans hoping to watch the Forest Capriccio concert offline will soon get to do so in cinemas worldwide. Several pre-determined venues will showcase this audio-visual feast.

The cities revealed for the offline concerts are:

Shanghai

Hangzhou

Guangzhou

Chengdu

Tokyo

Seoul

Hong Kong

Taipei

Los Angeles

Paris

Kuala Lumpur

Honkai Impact 3rd has been a gaming phenomenon and has been critical for the success of its sister games, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.