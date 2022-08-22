Honkai Impact 3rd to livestream global online concert this month: Date and time details

The Honkai Impact 3rd team announced that an immersive online concert called "Dreamy Euphony" will take place on August 27 to treat Captains all over the world to an incredible audio-visual feast!

The online concert, which is powered by xR (Extended Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) technology, also includes a silky-smooth fusion of symphony, electronic music, and folk music.

It will also include various guest artists like Yellow Zero, Wink Xy, Hanser, Mika Kobayashi, MARiA, and the Xi'an Symphony Orchestra that will transport each Captain on a musical journey to relive the most treasured memories and hearts.

Honkai Impact 3rd's global online concert Dreamy Euphony will offer various rewards

Gamers may notice Honkai Impact 3rd, the sibling game of Genshin Impact, has been continuously climbing the gacha games' chart with the addition of playable Flamechaser characters that have attracted a lot of attention.

Original music composed by HOYO-MiX has accompanied Captains throughout the whole game, bearing witness to the dramatic plot twists, exhilarating battles, and shared personal growth between Captains and Valkyries.

New theme song: TruE is also included in the concert (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Impact 3rd [Dreamy Euphony] online concert will premiere globally on 8:00 pm, AUG 27 (UTC+8) via YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, and other platforms.

Everyone will go on a musical journey throughout the online concert that will start in the Elysian Realm in the Previous Era and ends with the Third Eruption, the APHO, and the individual stories of the Valkyries. The concert will be an audio-visual delight throughout, full of pleasant surprises and memorable moments.

In-game events Dreamland in Bloom (Image via HoYoverse)

A related themed in-game event will also be accessible at the same time. Players can participate in the event and complete the necessary missions to earn rewards like stigma, an iPhone keychain, crystals, and other items, as well as the possibility to win headphones, action figures, and other merch prizes.

Reburn, another one of nostalgic song in Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via HoYoverse)

As Honkai Impact 3rd's journey is still going on, HoYoverse's pursuit of excellence never ends. The crew used a variety of cutting-edge technologies for the online concert and also altered the music for improved immersion in an effort to create the best possible virtual experience.

Every audience member will be able to see how the musical dreamland was created in the behind-the-scenes special show that will air on August 28.

Background from in-game perspectives for immersion (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, the HOYO-MiX team, musical director Arai Soichiro, and the backstage crew will take the stage to discuss their artistic influences and original ideas.

The concert will blur the lines between dreams and reality thanks to cutting-edge xR (Extended Reality) technology and its synergy with camera tracking and real-time rendering, giving audience members the most immersive experience.

Honkai Impact 3rd has stood strong for more than four years even without the influence of its sibling, Genshin Impact, that causes more players to try out the game. As a token of appreciation, the developers keep creating online and offline events for the community, such as the online concert here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan