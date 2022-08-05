Honkai Impact 3rd V5.9 update: New Battlesuit, Story Quest, Events, and more

Honkai Impact 3rd, a game developed by the same developer of Genshin Impact 'HoYoverse,' will have an update on August 11. The next update will lead the game to version 5.9, featuring a steampunk style with a new battlesuit to go with it.

The main character for the next version will be Vill-V, who is infamous for having eight personalities in one body. With a crazy and chaotic nature, she can perform a magical show to enemies with her turrets and chariots that deal devastating damage with smashing firepower.

New Battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd version 5.9: Vill-V

The Hyperion in Honkai Impact 3rd will become a lot livelier with the addition of a new character, Vill-V. Her body alone brings along eight different personalities, each with different tempers, facial expressions, and voices. She can be the Scholar, the Expert, the Great Magician, and many more characters.

Vill-V and her weapons in battle (Image via HoYoverse)

Vill-V is also an engineer who settles only for perfection for her creations, carrying the confidence and willpower that exceeds humanity. In battle, the new S-rank battlesuit Vill-V fights alongside her turrets and chariots while making incredible in-air moves on the battleground, adding her personal flare to the 'magic show.'

New Story in Honkai Impact 3rd Version 5.9

Elysia and the Herrscher of Corruption (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Mei discovered the 13th Herrscher's secret in the previous chapter, the Elysian Realm plot has been nonstop exciting. The story is slowly coming to an end now that the wicked mastermind is no longer hiding or has anything to hide.

The actors are prepared, and the stage is set. It will soon be a fatal duel, which is unavoidable. The forthcoming Story Chapter XXXI's entire plot would take three to four hours to finish, making it the longest chapter in Honkai Impact 3rd's history. The Open World map will also have new places with plenty of challenges and treasures in addition to the story update.

New Summer Events in Honkai Impact 3rd Version 5.9

Miss Pink Elf's new summer outfit (Image via HoYoverse)

Captains will be able to participate in a string of back-to-back summertime limited events during the season of the sea and island breeze. The 13 Flame-Chasers will go on a vacation island as guests but what awaits them is a grand adventure.

Pardofelis and Mobius' new summer outfits (Image via HoYoverse)

Together, they will face off against foes and participate in a great survival game with the goal of winning! Captains can earn Miss Pink Elf's Summer Miss Elf outfit by taking part in the summer events, as well as Mobius' new Daughter of Corals outfit, which transforms the serpentine girl into a gorgeous mermaid, and Pardo's new Midsummer Collector outfit.

S-rank Vill-V will be the main focus for the next version of Honkai Impact 3rd, and gamers can obtain her by wishing in the Supply Banner using Crystals. Make sure not to miss out on the fun because the v5.9 update includes a ton of new material and many valuable rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far