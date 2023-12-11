Honkai Impact 3rd tier list (December 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd is one of the most-played gacha games globally since its release on October 14, 2016. Developed by miHoYo, it features playable characters called Valkyries. Each Valkyrie has multiple battlesuits, which you can equip with weapons, stigmata, and movesets, unleashing their wrath upon enemies. The title boasts a vast roster of over 20 Valkyries and 50 Battlesuits.

miHoYo regularly updates the title with new Battlesuits and events and adjusts the skills of existing Valkyries. Choosing which Valkyries to use and upgrade with such a massive roster and ever-changing meta can be confusing. Hence, this article ranks all Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries with their respective battlesuits from the best to worst in the current meta.

Misteln Schariac Valkyrie with Dreamweaver Battlesuit tops the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for December 2023

Honkai Impact 3rd tier list divides all characters into various tiers, from S, A, B, and C tiers, according to their battle prowess. S-tier Valkyries dominate the current meta, and C-tier includes the worst performers like other miHoYo titles’ tier lists.

S-tier

Misteln Schariac in Dreamwaver Battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

Use the S-tier characters if you prefer a comfortable victory in battles of this mobile gacha title. They can handle whichever enemy you face in any stage and game mode.

Here is the tier list of S-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries:

Misteln Schariac - Dreamweaver

Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Truth

Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Finality

Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Origin

Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of the Void

Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Flamescion

Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Thunder

Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Reason

Bronya Zaychik - Haxxor Bunny

Bronya Zaychik - Silverwing N-EX

Murata Himeko - Vermillion Knight: Eclipse

Durandal - Bright Knight Excelsis

Durandal - Palatinus Equinox

Durandal - Dea Anchora

Seele Vollerei - Stygian Nymph

Seele Vollerei - Starchasm Nyx

Seele - Herrscher of Rebirth

Fu Hua - Azure Empyrea

Fu Hua - Herrscher of Sentience

Rozaliya Olenyeva - Fervent Tempo

A-tier

Rita Rossweisse in Fallen Rosemary Battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Impact 3rd A-tier Valkyries are the second-best option in the game. Although less robust than S, they can breeze through most stages. Max out their upgrades to make them as strong as S-tier characters.

The list of A-tier Valkyries is as follows:

Rita Rossweisse - Fallen Rosemary

Elysia - Herrscher of Human Ego

PROMETHEUS - Terminal Aide 0017

Ai Hyperion - Chrono Navi

Lunar Vow - Crimson Love

Shigure Kira - Sugary Starburst

Kallen Kaslana - Sixth Serenade

Kiana Kaslana - White Knight Moonlight

Kiana Kaslana - Void Drifter

Theresa Apocalypse - Celestial Hymn

Theresa Apocalypse - Starlit Astrologos

Raiden Mei - Lightning Empress

Raiden Mei - Striker Fulminata

Raiden Mei - Danzai Spectramancer

Murata Himeko - Blood Rose

Rita Rossweisse - Umbral Rose

Rita Rossweisse - Argent Knight Artemis

Rita Rossweisse - Spina Astera

Durandal - Valkyrja Gloria

Rozaliya Olenyeva - Molotov Cherry

Seele Vollerei - Swallowtail Phantasm

Yae Sakura - Heretic Miko

Yae Sakura - Unforgotten Apostle

Yae Sakura - Flame Sakitama

Yae Sakura - Night Kasumi

Fu Hua - Shadow Knight Moonblade

Fu Hua - Chi Ling (Phoenix)

Fu Hua - Seneschal

Fu Hua - Hawk of the Fog

B-tier

Raiden Mei in Shadow Dance Battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

B-tier Valkyries are average fighters in the current meta. Although they rank third in the tier list according to their battle prowess, upgrade them at every opportunity to see their magic on the battlefield.

Listed below are all B-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries:

Asuka Shikinami Langley - Blazing Hope

Elysia - Miss Pink Elf

Sirin Miracle: Magical Girl

Liliya Olenyeva - Blueberry Blitz

Kallen Kaslana - Seigi-Sou Imayoh

Kallen Kaslana - Sin Hunter

Kiana Kaslana - White Comet

Kiana Kaslana - Valkyrja Ranger

Kiana Kaslana - Divine Pray

Raiden Mei - Crimson Impulse

Raiden Mei - Shadow Dance

Raiden Mei - Valkyrja Strike

Bronya Zaychik - Chariot

Bronya Zaychik - Drive Kometa

Bronya Zaychik - Snowy Sniper

Bronya Zaychik - Yamabuki Armor

Bronya Zaychik - Dimension Breaker

Bronya Zaychik - Dawn of Silver Wolf

Bronya Zaychik - Black Nucleus

Murata Himeko - Battle Storm

Murata Himeko - Scarlet

Murata Himeko - Valkyrie Triumph

Murata Himeko - Arctic Kriegsmesser

Theresa Apocalypse - Valkyrja Pledge

Theresa Apocalypse - Violet Executer

Theresa Apocalypse - Sakuno Rondo

Theresa Apocalypse - Bloodmoon Embrace

Rita Rossweisse - Stalker Phantom Iron

Fu Hua - Valkyrja Accipiter

C-tier

Eden in Gloden Diva Battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

The C-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries do not provide any substantial utility on the battlefield. Although they can be used to learn the mechanics of the game, it’s best to dispose of them sooner and obtain characters that rank at the S, A, and B tiers.

All C-tier Valkyries of this mobile action title are listed below:

Mobius - Infinite Ouroboros

Natasha Cioara - Midnight Absinthe

Fischl - Prinzessin der Verurteilung!

Carole Pepper - Sweet ‘n’ Spicy

Eden - Golden Diva

Susannah Manatt - Valkyrie Quicksand

Li Sushang - Jade Knight

Vill-V - Helical Contraption

Aponia - Disciplinary Perdition

Pardofelis - Riverist Calico

Griseo - Starry Impression

Notably, the ranks of characters in the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list change with every update the game receives. The developers at miHoYo regularly introduce new stories, events, and Battlesuits and adjust the skills of existing ones, revising the ranks of Valkyries and altering the tier list.