Honkai Impact 3rd tier list (December 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd is one of the most-played gacha games globally since its release on October 14, 2016. Developed by miHoYo, it features playable characters called Valkyries. Each Valkyrie has multiple battlesuits, which you can equip with weapons, stigmata, and movesets, unleashing their wrath upon enemies. The title boasts a vast roster of over 20 Valkyries and 50 Battlesuits.
miHoYo regularly updates the title with new Battlesuits and events and adjusts the skills of existing Valkyries. Choosing which Valkyries to use and upgrade with such a massive roster and ever-changing meta can be confusing. Hence, this article ranks all Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries with their respective battlesuits from the best to worst in the current meta.
Misteln Schariac Valkyrie with Dreamweaver Battlesuit tops the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for December 2023
Honkai Impact 3rd tier list divides all characters into various tiers, from S, A, B, and C tiers, according to their battle prowess. S-tier Valkyries dominate the current meta, and C-tier includes the worst performers like other miHoYo titles’ tier lists.
S-tier
Use the S-tier characters if you prefer a comfortable victory in battles of this mobile gacha title. They can handle whichever enemy you face in any stage and game mode.
Here is the tier list of S-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries:
- Misteln Schariac - Dreamweaver
- Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Truth
- Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Finality
- Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Origin
- Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of the Void
- Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Flamescion
- Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Thunder
- Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Reason
- Bronya Zaychik - Haxxor Bunny
- Bronya Zaychik - Silverwing N-EX
- Murata Himeko - Vermillion Knight: Eclipse
- Durandal - Bright Knight Excelsis
- Durandal - Palatinus Equinox
- Durandal - Dea Anchora
- Seele Vollerei - Stygian Nymph
- Seele Vollerei - Starchasm Nyx
- Seele - Herrscher of Rebirth
- Fu Hua - Azure Empyrea
- Fu Hua - Herrscher of Sentience
- Rozaliya Olenyeva - Fervent Tempo
A-tier
Honkai Impact 3rd A-tier Valkyries are the second-best option in the game. Although less robust than S, they can breeze through most stages. Max out their upgrades to make them as strong as S-tier characters.
The list of A-tier Valkyries is as follows:
- Rita Rossweisse - Fallen Rosemary
- Elysia - Herrscher of Human Ego
- PROMETHEUS - Terminal Aide 0017
- Ai Hyperion - Chrono Navi
- Lunar Vow - Crimson Love
- Shigure Kira - Sugary Starburst
- Kallen Kaslana - Sixth Serenade
- Kiana Kaslana - White Knight Moonlight
- Kiana Kaslana - Void Drifter
- Theresa Apocalypse - Celestial Hymn
- Theresa Apocalypse - Starlit Astrologos
- Raiden Mei - Lightning Empress
- Raiden Mei - Striker Fulminata
- Raiden Mei - Danzai Spectramancer
- Murata Himeko - Blood Rose
- Rita Rossweisse - Umbral Rose
- Rita Rossweisse - Argent Knight Artemis
- Rita Rossweisse - Spina Astera
- Durandal - Valkyrja Gloria
- Rozaliya Olenyeva - Molotov Cherry
- Seele Vollerei - Swallowtail Phantasm
- Yae Sakura - Heretic Miko
- Yae Sakura - Unforgotten Apostle
- Yae Sakura - Flame Sakitama
- Yae Sakura - Night Kasumi
- Fu Hua - Shadow Knight Moonblade
- Fu Hua - Chi Ling (Phoenix)
- Fu Hua - Seneschal
- Fu Hua - Hawk of the Fog
B-tier
B-tier Valkyries are average fighters in the current meta. Although they rank third in the tier list according to their battle prowess, upgrade them at every opportunity to see their magic on the battlefield.
Listed below are all B-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries:
- Asuka Shikinami Langley - Blazing Hope
- Elysia - Miss Pink Elf
- Sirin Miracle: Magical Girl
- Liliya Olenyeva - Blueberry Blitz
- Kallen Kaslana - Seigi-Sou Imayoh
- Kallen Kaslana - Sin Hunter
- Kiana Kaslana - White Comet
- Kiana Kaslana - Valkyrja Ranger
- Kiana Kaslana - Divine Pray
- Raiden Mei - Crimson Impulse
- Raiden Mei - Shadow Dance
- Raiden Mei - Valkyrja Strike
- Bronya Zaychik - Chariot
- Bronya Zaychik - Drive Kometa
- Bronya Zaychik - Snowy Sniper
- Bronya Zaychik - Yamabuki Armor
- Bronya Zaychik - Dimension Breaker
- Bronya Zaychik - Dawn of Silver Wolf
- Bronya Zaychik - Black Nucleus
- Murata Himeko - Battle Storm
- Murata Himeko - Scarlet
- Murata Himeko - Valkyrie Triumph
- Murata Himeko - Arctic Kriegsmesser
- Theresa Apocalypse - Valkyrja Pledge
- Theresa Apocalypse - Violet Executer
- Theresa Apocalypse - Sakuno Rondo
- Theresa Apocalypse - Bloodmoon Embrace
- Rita Rossweisse - Stalker Phantom Iron
- Fu Hua - Valkyrja Accipiter
C-tier
The C-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries do not provide any substantial utility on the battlefield. Although they can be used to learn the mechanics of the game, it’s best to dispose of them sooner and obtain characters that rank at the S, A, and B tiers.
All C-tier Valkyries of this mobile action title are listed below:
- Mobius - Infinite Ouroboros
- Natasha Cioara - Midnight Absinthe
- Fischl - Prinzessin der Verurteilung!
- Carole Pepper - Sweet ‘n’ Spicy
- Eden - Golden Diva
- Susannah Manatt - Valkyrie Quicksand
- Li Sushang - Jade Knight
- Vill-V - Helical Contraption
- Aponia - Disciplinary Perdition
- Pardofelis - Riverist Calico
- Griseo - Starry Impression
Notably, the ranks of characters in the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list change with every update the game receives. The developers at miHoYo regularly introduce new stories, events, and Battlesuits and adjust the skills of existing ones, revising the ranks of Valkyries and altering the tier list.