Honkai Nexus Anima: gameplay, characters, and Animas revealed

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Aug 30, 2025 20:23 GMT
HoYoverse has officially released the website and a preview of their new upcoming game from the Honkai series: Honkai Nexus Anima. Every player across the HoYoverse titles, such as Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail, is looking at this new game, which carries a fresh and bubbly vibe.

The trailer and in-game footage showcase a new kind of open-world exploration, along with auto-chess-esque mechanics, all set in a world shaped by unseen bonds known as Nexus. This article aims to summarize everything that has been revealed so far.

Honkai Nexus Anima gameplay: Open world meets TFT mechanics

On the surface, Honkai Nexus Anima feels like a creature-collector game in the style of Pokémon, but it adds more depth through its lore and systems. Your friends, known as the Animas, engage in combat using an auto-chess-style system rather than turn-based duels. You place your units strategically, trigger buffs via "Nexus Threads," and watch the fight play out, which is pretty much like TFT (Teamfight Tactics) or Auto Chess.

Outside of these battles, you're free to explore an open world with your Anima as your mount. You can freely soar through the sky or gallop across the terrain of Honkai Nexus Anima.

It seems you can engage in various activities in the game, like racing with your Anima, mini games, or even interact with the open world any way you like. The game also pushes character customization, letting you tweak every detail to your taste – from hair and eyes to outfits.

An overview of characters, animas, and the lore in Honkai Nexus Anima

Of course, being a HoYoverse title, Honkai Nexus Anima comes with its share of lore. The story explores themes such as war, love, hate, light, and memory, weaving them into the world of Animas. Meanwhile, the player’s role centers on collecting these Animas and strengthening bonds with them.

The world’s power is in the form of energy, which is scattered across many realms, taking form as Animas that embody different traits. These are the creatures that you’ll befriend on your journey in this game.

As for characters, the lineup is rich. There are Sovereigns, elite figures tied to cosmic aspects, Novarchs, who seem to command specific planes, and Animaters (trainers) along the way. Familiar faces like Kiana and Blade show up, tying the game to HoYoverse's Honkai universe.

The Animas themselves are as quirky, cute, and interactive as they are varied. Animas, like Puddlipup, which is like a pudding-like dog, are featured on the official website. Other such creatures show a range of playful, protective, or even mysterious personalities.

Honkai: Nexus Anima is a game blending fresh open-world fluidity with auto-battler tactics and narrative weight. Whether you're betting on strategy fans or world explorers, HoYoverse seems to be weaving both into one package. You can sign up for the early Nexus Bond Testing to try it out before September 12, 2025.

