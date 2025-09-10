Honkai Nexus Anima might be the key to connecting different HoYoverse games

HoYoverse seems to be setting the stage for its most ambitious crossover with the upcoming title Honkai Nexus Anima. The game has already confirmed a starting roster of characters featuring Kiana from Honkai Impact 3rd and Blade from Honkai Star Rail.

These reveals have fans wondering if Honkai Nexus Anima is meant to be more than a standalone title. It might end up as another bubble world within the “Honkai multiverse,” which is a concept HoYoverse has leaned on for years, where different timelines and universes overlap.

This game’s lighthearted, almost Pokémon-style presentation could be masking bigger lore connections beneath the surface.

Note: This article is based on community speculation and analysis. Details are subject to change, so readers should approach with caution.

How Honkai Nexus Anima is going to connect to other HoYoverse titles

Dark Light I @DarkLightArt_ Just saw this about Kiana in Honkai Nexus Anima Holy sh*t there's a good chance it might actually be our Kiana from Hi3

Kiana

Kiana’s role is confirmed, but her significance becomes clearer when looking at the original Chinese description on the official site. According to translations shared by fans, the CN text describes her as a “dimension traveler” dealing with the Yuanli Honkai Zone.

"A dimension traveler who set out on a distant journey."

The official English version omits any direct references to Honkai Impact 3rd or its timeline. However, the Chinese description strongly suggests this is the same Kiana (not a variant), who has crossed into another dimension.

Blade

Blade, as one of the characters and marked as the 22nd Novarch (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade also appears in his original form from Honkai Star Rail. Recent leaks from sources via Jelena and hiragara claim he is searching for the 11th Sovereign in Honkai Nexus Anima, who may turn out to be Kafka. Since Kafka is currently a Stellaron Hunter in Star Rail, her rumored involvement here could have implications for her story in the main game, or at least reinforce her role in HoYoverse’s multiverse narrative.

Victus

A look at Victus the Novarch of Order (Image via HoYoverse)

A brand-new character, Victus, is introduced as the first Sovereign and the current Novarch of Order. He presides over the Court of Dragons. His description made Genshin Impact fans draw comparisons to Genshin Impact’s Nibelung, who preserves balance across dimensions.

九已七乙工 @netzi12 #HonkaiNexusAnima #Nexusanima #NexusBondTest ALL POSSIBLE CHARACTER ISOTOPES IN HONKAI: NEXUS ANIMA 🧵A THREAD🧵: (1/6) Victus - possibly isotope of Nibelung from Genshin Impact, might be also an isotope of Otto Apocalypse from Guns GirlZ and Honkai Impact 3rd

For now, this looks more like a lore nod than proof of a full Genshin crossover, but it adds to the theory that Honkai Nexus Anima could become a unifying hub for HoYoverse’s titles.

Honkai Nexus Anima is likely going to be where the worlds in the multiverse connect, styled in its own unique way and possibly hinting at the future direction of the Honkai series. This might be HoYoverse’s first real attempt to bring all of the worlds together, giving fans of Honkai Impact 3rd, Star Rail, and even Genshin Impact a glimpse at how their universes could finally intersect.

