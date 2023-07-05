Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Ice characters tier list

From the most formidable unit to the most powerful DPS in the game, Honkai Star Rail's Ice roster is packed with potent characters. Unlike other elements and their interactions with the enemies, Ice characters can freeze anyone upon breaking their toughness, preventing enemies from performing any action. The following article will rank all of them based on their performance and pull value until v1.1.

Players should note that the following tier list is not meant to deem a character useless. It is a small summary of their viability with respect to their counterparts. Everyone can choose any character they like since Honkai Star Rail's endgame can be cleared with every unit in the game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail Ice tier list for v1.1 (June 7 to July 19)

Tier list of Ice characters until 1.1 (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

All Ice characters mentioned in the tier list above are in the current version (1.1). Possible Ice characters in the upcoming versions, such as Jingliu, won't be present in this article. As mentioned, most units in the lower tiers have been power crept, making older characters out of meta.

Hence, units such as March 7th aren't entirely useless, as investing in them can provide beneficial results. However, the same amount of investment on characters of the higher tier can show much better results in different game modes.

SS-tier

Gepard (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Gepard and Yanqing are present in the SS tier among other Ice characters in Honkai Star Rail. Gepard, known for being the Captain of the Silvermane Guard, is faithful to his duty in protecting the residents of Belobog. Thankfully, his lore ties in directly with his playable kit. Gepard's abilities heavily depend on shielding his allies while scaling off DEF.

Yanqing (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Gepard is also available via the standard banner, giving players countless chances to obtain the character. Yanqing, on the other hand, is all about offense and high bursts of damage. Yanqing's kit scales based on ATK and increases his crit hits against enemies, making him one of the game's most potent single-target DPS characters.

S-tier

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela and Herta are considered niche units since their kit can partly fill the role of AOE DPS and debuffer, respectively. As a F2P-friendly character, Herta can deal decent numbers on enemies via her passive, "Fine; I'll do it myself." This allows her to launch a follow-up attack whenever one of Herta's allies reduces an enemy's health below 50%.

Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela is also an excellent character for DEF-shredding, where she can reduce the DEF of a single character with her ultimate, alongside removing any buffs on an enemy.

A-tier

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

March 7th is sadly in the A-tier rank, as she falls victim to the oldest trick in a Gacha game, power creep. While Gepard is a direct upgrade to a great shielder for any activity, the addition of Fire Trailblazers in the latter part of the story pushes down March 7th as a shielder even more.

Fire Trailblazers can taunt away enemies' attacks by shielding themselves, all while inflicting burns and bursts of damage via their skill and ultimate.

Poll : 0 votes