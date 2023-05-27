Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream redeem codes: How to claim 300 Stellar Jades for free

With the conclusion of its recent Special Program, Honkai Star Rail is heading toward update 1.1. The livestream covered every detail about the content, including three new playable characters named Silverwolf, Luocha, and Yukong. Additionally, HoYoverse has generated brand-new redemption codes that will unlock a fair amount of in-game currencies and resources.

Usually, these codes remain valid globally, implying that anyone can activate them using the proper redemption method within the expiration window.

Every redemption code from Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail livestream for version 1.1 rolled out with three new promotional codes, which are listed below, along with their corresponding rewards:

ZTPTNMTX8LUF (Stellar Jade x100 and Credits x50,000)

(Stellar Jade x100 and Credits x50,000) 8A6T6LBFQ4D3 (Stellar Jade x100 and Traveler’s Guide x5)

(Stellar Jade x100 and Traveler’s Guide x5) DB7A64BW8LC7 (Stellar Jade x100 and Refined Aether x4)

Players will receive a total of 300 Stellar Jades and other in-game resources after redeeming all the specified codes. Keep in mind that each of them can only be activated once per account.

How to claim 300 Stellar Jades for free

Visit the Honkai Star Rail's official website to redeem the livestream codes (Image via HoYoverse)

By releasing the promotional codes, Hoyoverse is basically handing out 300 Stellar Jades for free, which players can redeem using either of the two methods. The first method involves the official website, which can be accessed using the following steps:

Head over to the following URL: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log in to the Honkai Star Rail account and select the correct server.

Paste the aforementioned codes in the blank area.

Hit Redeem to conclude.

Activate the livestream codes using the game menu (Image via HoYoverse)

The alternate method requires players to use the game menu in order to redeem the specified codes. They can follow the steps listed below to do so:

Launch the game and log in to the Honkai Star Rail account.

Once the character loads up, hit pause to access the game menu.

Click on the button with three dots beside the account name.

Select the “Redemption Code” option, which will promptly open a pop-up window.

Paste the specified codes one at a time.

Hit “Confirm” to activate them.

By now, all the codes should be active and ready to be claimed from the in-game mail system, which is denoted by an envelope icon located among other options at the extreme right of the menu.

Lastly, it is worth noting that the codes will expire roughly within 24 hours of release on May 28, 2023, at 12 PM (UTC+8). Players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid the risk of missing out on 300 Stellar Jades for free.

