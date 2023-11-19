Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Destruction character tier list

The Path of Destruction is one of the seven different Paths in Honkai Star Rail, featuring characters who excel in dealing damage to their adversaries. With the release of every update, Honkai Star Rail's meta changes a little. Therefore, players might be curious about the best Path of Destruction characters in the ongoing version to pick and spend their hard-earned resources on.

This article ranks every Path of Destruction character in a tier list based on the current meta of Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 Destruction characters in a tier list

All Path of Destruction characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

All Honkai Star Rail Destruction units are ranked and placed in a tier list, as shown in the picture above. For fair judgment, all characters were analyzed without Eidolons.

SS-tier

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYovers)

The characters in this tier are phenomenal and possess an exceptional kit capable of dealing colossal damage to their opponents. The Path of Destruction characters in this tier are:

Jingliu

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Jingliu is the latest addition to the Destruction Path. Her abilities can deal absurd Ice damage to her adversaries. Her primary source of damage is her enhanced skill, which she can gain by obtaining two stacks of Syzygy.

Imbibitor Lunae, on the other hand, is a character who can make a positive impression on the battlefield by himself. He can enhance his basic attack up to three times by using his skill, which is his primary source of damage.

Players will not face difficulties clearing end-game content when these units are in a team.

S-tier

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are excellent but require a team to shine on the battlefield. There is only one Destruction character in the S-tier:

Blade

Blade is a member of the Stellaron Hunters. His kit allows him to consume his HP to deal greater damage to his opponents. He has an ultimate that sets his HP to 50% of his max HP and deals wind damage to three adjacent players. Those who failed to obtain him in his limited-time banner will get a second chance, as he will get his first rerun banner in the upcoming version.

A-tier

Hook (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier are decent but require significant investment to make a strong impression on the battlefield. The units that we have categorized into the A-tier are:

Clara

Hook

Both characters in the A-tier above can deal considerable damage on their own. While Hook excels in dealing DoT (Damage over Time) damage, Clara specializes in dealing damage through follow-up attacks. Both units require a team specially made for them to clear end-game activities.

B-tier

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is decent but not a part of the current Honkai Star Rail meta. The only unit we've placed in this tier is:

Arlan

Arlan is overshadowed by other Path of Destruction characters and requires significant investment. He also needs Eidolons and a team tailored around him to clear Simulated Universe or Forgotten Halls.