Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Abundance characters, ranked

The Abundance Path in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 harbors five characters. Each unit wields different elements, but all of them specialize in healing their allies in combat. With the release of the 1.6 version of the game on December 27, 2023, Trailblazers might wonder what the best Abundance characters are in this space odyssey.

This article ranks each Path of Abundance character in a tier list based on how they perform on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Abundance characters in a tier list

All Abundance characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The image above shows all playable Path of Abundance characters ranked in a tier list. Each unit has been analyzed thoroughly without taking Eidolons into account for a fair judgment.

SS tier

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in the SS tier dominate the meta and possess flawless kits. The units that deserve to be in this tier right now are:

Luocha

Huohuo

Luocha is arguably the best healer in this space odyssey. He can make an impact on the battlefield without decent investment and can easily assist his allies, thanks to his kit.

Huohuo, on the other hand, can heal her allies and provide various buffs to help them deal additional damage. She is the latest addition to the Abundance character roster and regenerates her allies' Energy, allowing them to use their ultimates more often.

S tier

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

The only Abundance character in the S tier is phenomenal but is overshadowed by the units in the SS category:

Bailu

Bailu is an exceptional unit with amazing healing capabilities. She can revive herself once when struck with a killing blow while fighting.

A tier

Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Abundance character in the A tier is decent and can be powerful with the use of some Eidolons:

Lynx

Lynx is one of the newest Path of Abundance characters in the game. The youngest daughter of the Landau family can provide significant healing while fighting and clear most of the challenging activities in the title when placed in a team.

B tier

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

This B-tier Abundance character is good but gets overshadowed by all the other units on the same Path:

Natasha

Natasha is a free-to-play healer wielding the power of the Physical element. With a hefty amount of investment and some Eidolons, she can shine on the battlefield. She can clear a few challenging activities but is not a reliable unit for more difficult content.