Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Lightning characters, ranked

The Lightning element in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 houses six different characters. Each one treads on dissimilar Paths and excels in different fields. The element harbors one of the best DPS characters and healers in the game. With the release of the version 1.6 update, Trailblazers may wonder what the best Lightning characters are to pick and build.

This article ranks each Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Lightning character in a tier list based on their performance on the battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Lightning character tier list

All Lightning characters in a tier list (Image via HoYoverse)

All playable Lightning characters are placed and ranked in a tier list from SS to B tier, as shown in the picture above. Each character is examined carefully without taking Eidolons into account for a fair assessment.

SS tier

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are phenomenal and possess an exceptional kit while dominating this space odyssey’s meta. The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Lightning characters in the SS tier are:

K afka

Tingyun

Both Lightning characters are exceptional and can shine without any significant investment. Kafka can single-handedly clear end-game activities such as Simulated Universe. Tingyun, on the other hand, can provide ATK-oriented buffs and regenerate Energy for her ally, which is beneficial in most activities.

S tier

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in this tier are phenomenal but overshadowed by units in the SS tier. The Lightning characters that deserve to be in this tier are:

Jing Yuan

Bailu

Jing Yuan is a Path of Erudition character with AoE (Area of Effect) damage capabilities. His passive talent summons the Lightning Lord, his primary source of damage. Jing Yuan can deal significant damage when placed on a team and clear the most challenging activities.

Bailu is an excellent healer as she follows the Path of Abundance. With Luocha’s debut, she has been overshadowed by him, but for those who do not have the former, Bailu remains one of the best healers in this space odyssey.

A tier

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is excellent but is subject to power creep. That being said, the unit can be valuable with significant investment. The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Lightning character in the A tier is:

Serval

Serval is a F2P Lightning character treading on the Path of Erudition. She can shine on the battlefield when equipped with the right equipment. Although capable of clearing challenging activities single-handedly, as a four-star character, Serval is significantly stronger than other free-to-play options.

B tier

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Lightning Character in this tier is overshadowed by characters in the SS - A tier. The unit is not in the meta and deals negligible damage to his opponents. The character in this tier is:

Arlan

Arlan is a Path of Destruction character who deals damage by consuming his own HP. He can shine on the battlefield with Eidolons and significant investment. Arlan can also clear end-game activities such as Forgotten Hall and Simulated Universe with a team tailored for him.