Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Wind characters, ranked

Wind is one of the seven available elements in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. Currently, the title houses five characters, each going down dissimilar paths. The Wind element is related to one of the best DPS characters as well as a good healer. That said, players may be curious about which Wind units will be the best after the version 1.6 update launches on December 27, 2023.

For these gamers, this article will offer a Honkai Star Rail tier list featuring characters of the aforementioned element.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Wind characters in a tier list

Each Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Wind character has been placed in a tier based on their in-game performance, as shown in the image above. Every unit was analyzed without taking Eidolons into account for a fair evaluation.

SS tier

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in this tier dominate this title's meta and have a flawless kit in possession. The Wind units in the SS tier are:

Blade

Bronya

Blade is one of the best DPS characters in this turn-based battler. He treads the Path of Destruction and specializes in dealing damage to adjacent opponents. He can easily clear most of the challenging end-game activities, such as Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls, with very little investment.

Bronya, on the other hand, is an exceptional support character since she is a follower of the Harmony Path. This unit can provide CRIT-related buffs to her allies in fights and can prove herself useful in various challenging activities.

S tier

The Wind character in this tier is phenomenal but requires significant investment to perform well on the battlefield. The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 entity that deserves to be in this tier is:

Huohuo

The latest addition to the Wind character roster, Huohuo is an excellent healer with buffing capabilities. She can be placed in various team compositions, as she is a healer/buffer hybrid character.

A tier

The characters in this tier might seem a little lackluster without multiple copies of Eidolons, which are necessary for them to shine on the battlefield. The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Wind units in the A tier are:

Dan Heng

Sampo

Both Wind characters fail to shine in terms of gameplay and require a team tailored for them to clear any activity. Their pick rate in various challenging activities has also dropped drastically in the past few updates.