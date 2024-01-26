Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream codes release and expiry time

HoYoverse will conduct the Special Program for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update today at 19:30 (UTC+8). During the livestream, the officials will finally showcase the new region Penacony along with other new upcoming characters in the game. The officials will also share three redemption codes worth 300 Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game items, which is something every player looks forward to.

However, these livestream codes generally expire within a day or two, so it is best to claim the rewards as soon as possible. Trailblazers can find the timings for the Special Program of the upcoming 2.0 update in this article, along with the expiration dates of the redeem codes.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream codes timings and expiration

The upcoming version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail is officially called "If One Dreams At Midnight," the officials will reveal all the content from the update in today's Special Program. As mentioned earlier, the developer will also share three redeem codes during the Special Program, which can be exchanged for the following rewards:

Stellar Jades x300

Traveler's Guide x5

Credits x50000

Refined Aether x4

The codes will be revealed at different time stamps of the live stream, so do not miss out on them. Based on the past precedence, they will expire on January 27, 2024, at 23:59 (UTC+8), so it is best to claim them as soon as you find them.

The livestream will begin today at 19:30 (UTC+8) on the game's official Twitch or YouTube channel. Here are the timings for the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Special Program for different regions:

Pacific Standard Time : 3:30 AM

: 3:30 AM Eastern Time : 6:30 AM

: 6:30 AM UTC : 11:30 AM

: 11:30 AM CEST : 1:30 PM

: 1:30 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time : 10:30 PM

: 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time : 5 PM

: 5 PM Japan Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Trailblazers can also check out the countdown below that shows the exact time left in the livestream:

How to redeem the livestream codes

There are three ways to redeem a code to claim the rewards:

Official website. In-game method. HoYoLAB app.

Here's a step-by-step guide for all three methods.

Method #1

Redeem the code using the in-game option (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first method, log in to the game and open the menu, then follow these steps:

Click on "..." near the profile option.

Click on Redemption Code.

Enter the valid code and Confirm.

The rewards will sent to you via mail as soon as you use the code.

Method #2

Redeeming code on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how you can redeem the code on Honkai Star Rail's official website:

Click on https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift to head over to the game's official webpage.

Log in using your HoYoverse account.

Select the server.

Enter the code and click on Redeem.

You can claim the codes from the in-game mail when you log in next time.

Method #3

Redeeming the code on the HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)

The final method is to redeem the code on the HoYoLAB app under HoYo Guides in the Honkai Star Rail section. Once released, all three codes will be featured here, and Trailblazers can claim them with just one click.

