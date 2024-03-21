Honkai Star Rail 2.0 usage rates: Most popular characters and teams

Trailblazers can refer to the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 usage rates to learn about the most popular characters and teams in the current Memory of Chaos cycle. The latest reset of this endgame content commenced recently, advocating various third-party sources to formulate usage data. Among them, players can follow the Prydwen Institute, as it is a renowned and reliable source for Star Rail theory crafting.

This article further outlines the most popular characters and teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, per Prydwen.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 usage rates show the most popular characters

Character usage rate for version 2.0 Memory of Chaos. (Image via Prydwen Institute)

According to Prydwen’s data, the following are the most popular characters in the current Memory of Chaos cycle, along with their usage rates:

Ruan Mei (81.6%) Fu Xuan (65.46%) Sparkle (64.62%%) Kafka (59.74%%) Black Swan (57.86%) Tingyun (51.51%) Luocha (45.85%) Huohuo (42.71%) Bronya (40.94%) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (39.76%) Silver Wolf (36.23%) Blade (24.81%) Pela (21.2%) Dr. Ratio (21.01%) Seele (18.07%)

Players will likely see new names on the list with the release of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, which brings in powerful characters like Acheron and Aventurine. The former is set to be a DPS character from the Nihility Path who has harnessed the power of the Lightning element. In contrast, Aventurine will be a solid tank as he treads the Preservation Path.

Regardless, fans can expect to see Ruan Mei at the top of the list since she brings powerful support abilities to the table. She increases the Weakness Break Efficiency of allies while amplifying their damage output, all of which is neutral enough to benefit every entity in the game.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 usage rates show the most popular teams

Most popular teams in version 2.0. (Image via Prydwen Institute)

Listed below are the most popular teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Memory of Chaos based on Prydwen’s usage rate:

Kafka+ Black Swan+ Ruan Mei+ Huohuo

Seele+ Silver Wolf+ Sparkle+ Fu Xuan

Kafka+ Black Swan+ Ruan Mei+ Luocha

Qingque+ Silver Wolf+ Sparkle+ Fu Xuan

Jing Yuan+ Sparkle+ Tingyun+ Fu Xuan

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae+ Sparkle+ Tingyun+ Fu Xuan

Kafka+ Black Swan+ Ruan Mei+ Bailu

Blade+ Bronya+ Ruan Mei+ Luocha

Kafka+ Black Swan+ Ruan Mei+ Fu Xuan

Kafka+ Black Swan+ Ruan Mei+ Gepard

It appears that the DoT team, consisting of Kafka and Black Swan, is dominating the end-game content. HoYoverse has designed them to synergize with each other, which enables them to unleash massive damage. The duo’s stellar combat performance is further backed by Ruan Mei’s support.

Surprisingly, a variation of Seele’s hypercarry team has secured one of the top spots in the popularity list. This indicates that the current Memory of Chaos cycle features a few enemies that are susceptible to the Quantum element.

Check out Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for information and updates.