Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos teams guide (March 18 to April 29 cycle)

A new cycle of Memory of Chaos was introduced to Honkai Star Rail on March 18, 2024. The latest cycle of the activity includes a series of twelve stages, and Trailblazers have to achieve three stars in each stage to earn various in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades and Credits. Since there is a brand-new set of challenges and enemies, players might be wondering about the best teams to use.

For those curious, this article lists the best Honkai Star Rail teams to clear the Memory of Chaos March 18 to April 29 cycle.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

What are the best Honkai Star Rail teams for Memory of Chaos? (March 28 to April 29 cycle)

Dr. Ratio, Silver Wolf, Tingyun, and Luocha

Dr. Ratio (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Silver Wolf (Primary support)

(Primary support) Tingyun (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Luocha (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Dr. Ratio as the primary DPS unit. He is one of the brand-new Path of The Hunt units who excels in dealing Imaginary damage by unleashing follow-up attacks.

While Dr. Ratio is busy fighting, Silver Wolf and Tingyun work together to assist him. The former inflicts various debuffs that reduce the adversaries’ ATK, DEF, and SPD, while the latter buffs her allies with an ATK boost and regenerates their Energy. Meanwhile, Luocha restores every ally’s HP when it falls below 50%.

Black Swan, Kafka, Ruan Mei, and Huohuo

Black Swan (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Kafka (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary support)

(Primary support) Huohuo (Secondary support/Healer)

Black Swan is the primary DPS unit in this Honkai Star Rail team for Memory of Chaos (March 28 to April 29 cycle). She is one of the newest 5-star characters in this space odyssey and can inflict significant damage through DoTs (Damage over Time).

While Black Swan is engaged in a fight, Kafka steps up and places several debuffs on adversaries, dealing colossal amounts of damage. Meanwhile, Ruan Mei bestows them with various buffs that significantly boost their outgoing damage. Huohuo also buffs Black Swan and Kafka while ensuring they survive the fight.

Jingliu, Bronya, Pela, and Fu Xuan

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Bronya (Primary support)

(Primary support) Pela (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Fu Xuan (Tank)

In his Honkai Star Rail team composition for Memory of Chaos, Jingliu serves as the primary DPS character. She is one of the title’s best Path of Destruction characters and is capable of dealing an absurd amount of Ice damage.

This team is hypercarry-based, and both Bronya and Pela assist Jingliu in boosting her damage. The latter inflicts debuffs on the opponents to make them vulnerable to Jingliu’s attacks, while the former buffs Jingliu’s CRIT stats, further boosting her damage output. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan activates her Matrix of Prescience to negate most of the incoming damage dealt by adversaries.