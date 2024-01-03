Honkai Star Rail The Hunt character tier list (January 2024)

The Hunt Path in Honkai Star Rail features some of the most formidable characters in the game, specializing in dealing damage. In fact, their abilities are tailored to unleash single-target nukes that can quickly dispatch bosses and other elite enemies. Players have a few different options to choose from the roster as of January 2024, and it is a good time to rank each of them based on their overall kit and combat effectiveness.

It is worth noting that none of the individuals in Honkai Star Rail are useless, even when they are assigned to a low position. That said, this article arranges The Hunt characters in a fresh tier list for educational purposes.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of The Hunt characters in Honkai Star Rail for January 2024

The Hunt character tier list for January 2024 (Image via TierMaker)

The image above shows The Hunt characters' tier list in Honkai Star Rail for January 2024. Their performances without Eidolons have been considered to deliver fair judgment (since players might not have multiple copies of a particular unit). That said, you might get different results for each of the characters depending on your build and team composition.

SS tier

Dr. Ratio is the best Hunt character as of January 2024 (Image via HoYoverse)

The top position is reserved for units that possess extremely powerful kits and are worth investing all your resources into, as they bring a lot of value to any team composition.

Dr. Ratio is the only individual from The Hunt Path that suits the description since he has access to massive single-target damage output alongside a powerful passive that strengthens his attack with every debuff stacked on a target.

Dr. Ratio has undoubtedly set a benchmark for a lot of future DPS units. Therefore, he has a high enough pull value to justify his rank on this list.

S tier

Topaz is an S-tier DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hunt characters in the S tier are somewhat lacking in the damage department. However, with the right build and team composition, they can shine in the Memory of Chaos and other end-game content in Honkai Star Rail.

Here are the individuals that require a bit more investment in terms of gear to be effective in the battle.

Seele

Topaz

Although Topaz has the potential to be one of the frontrunners, she has been placed in the S-ter since the game offers very few characters that synergize with her kit as of January 2024.

A tier

Yanqing can be underwhelming to use (Image via HoYoverse)

The A-tier characters can be a bit underwhelming to use without any Eidolons and are subject to power creep by various other individuals in the game. Here are The Hunt characters that have the lowest pull value in January 2024.

Yanqing

Sushang

Dan Heng

Yanqing, in particular, has been heavily overshadowed by Jingliu, who has gained prominence as a popular DPS character due to her near-perfect abilities. In contrast, both Sushang and Dan Heng require more Eidolons to be effective on the battlefield.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.