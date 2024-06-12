Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Memory of Chaos teams guide (June 10 to July 22, 2024 cycle)

A new Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos cycle has just been introduced to the players. As usual, the newly released activity features 12 Stages that Trailblazers can complete and earn various in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades, Traveler’s Guide, and Credits. Completing the later Stages can prove to be tricky at times since those have a higher difficulty than the rest.

This article goes over the best Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Memory of Chaos team compositions that will help you clear this activity with ease.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

What are the best teams to complete Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Memory of Chaos (June 10 to July 22 cycle)

Acheron, Pela, Ruan Mei, and Gallagher

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition is one of the best teams you can currently construct. Moreover, if you have the second Eidolon of Acheron, you can unleash most of her potential. She is the primary DPS of this team while Pela uses her abilities to palace debuffs on the enemies.

Meanwhile, Ruan Mei buffs her allies’ Weaknes Break efficiency and grants everyone All-Type RES PEN. Gallagher deals a significant amount of Fire damage to the enemies and heals allies whenever needed.

Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Robin, and Fu Xuan

Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

This composition is a popular Follow-Up Attack team in Honkai Star Rail. While Topaz & Numby and Dr. Ratio are busy fighting the adversaries by launching follow-up attacks on them, Robin buffs them by triggering her Concerto State. For a detailed stat priority guide for the latter, check out our guide.

Meanwhile, Fu Xuan buffs everyone’s CRIT Rate and Effect RES while tanking all incoming damage with her Matrix of Prescience.

Boothill, Trailblazer (Harmony), Ruan Mei, and Gallagher

Boothill (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail team is an excellent choice for those wanting to melt the adversaries down one by one. Boothill deals a significant amount of damage as the team's primary DPS unit, while the Harmony Trailblazer provides various buffs to the former. With the latter’s unique Super Break effect, Boothill can dish out an absurd amount of damage.

Additionally, Ruan Mei boosts the DPS unit, resulting in the latter dealing colossal damage in each attack. Meanwhile, Gallagher utilizes his abilities to boost Boothill’s Break damage by a significant margin.