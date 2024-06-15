Honkai Star Rail 2.3 free 4-star character selector event: Release date, rewards, and best picks

A free 4-star character selector is heading to Honkai Star Rail 2.3, and players will be able to access it via the Origami Bird Clash event. HoYoverse has officially announced the release details, participation criteria, and other rewards of the event. The opportunity to get a free playable unit is something Trailblazers should not relinquish, as it gives them more team-building options. Especially for newcomers, getting a copy of a versatile healer like Gallagher from the event will strengthen their account.

This article will further discuss the Origami Bird Clash event and outline the best pick from its 4-star character selector.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Origami Bird Clash event release date and rewards

The Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update promises to bring in multiple events, among which the Origami Bird Clash stands out for its free 4-star character selector reward. The official livestream has revealed that it will feature arcade-style tile-matching gameplay somewhat similar to Candy Crush.

For those wondering, the free 4-star character selector event will be released on June 21, 2024, at 12 am (server time). It will be available only for a limited time, until July 29, 2024. HoYoverse will then move the Origami Bird Clash to the Conventional Memoir, where Trailblazers will continue to experience the gameplay.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Sunday release version leaks.

Players can get these limited-time rewards from the event:

1000x Stellar Jades

1x Self-Modeling Resin

1x Tracks of Destiny

Fateful Crossings: Origami Bird Clash

Here are the particle regular rewards players can get once Origami Bird Clash is added to the Conventional Memoir:

140x Stellar Jades

Traveler’s Guide

Lost Crystal

Credits

The Fateful Crossings serve as the invitation for the free 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail 2.3. Trailblazers can use the token to collect one of these units:

Gallagher (Fire, Abundance Path)

(Fire, Abundance Path) Hanya (Physical, Harmony Path)

(Physical, Harmony Path) Luka (Physical, Nihility Path)

(Physical, Nihility Path) Arlan (Lightning, Destruction Path)

Best picks from Honkai Star Rail 2.3 free 4-star character selector event

Gallagher is the best pick from the 4-star character selector (Image via HoYoverse)

Among the four characters available in the Origami Bird Clash event, Gallagher appears to be the strongest pick. As a follower of the Abundance Path, he can heal allies during combat.

Interestingly, Gallagher can also increase the Break Effect of party members. The buff can benefit a lot of the new DPS characters that scale on this specific attribute.

Newcomers can specifically choose Hanya from the character selector since she can be a strong early-game support unit for other DPS on the team.

