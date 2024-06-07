Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream codes and expiry time

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream codes are one of the many things players are looking for following the official broadcast, as they contain Stellar Jades, Credits, and other freebies. Speaking of which, this Special Program showcased all the exciting contents of the next update, including fresh banners, events, and more. The rewards from the redeem codes will particularly help players strengthen their in-game reserves before entering the new patch.

That said, this article lists all the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream codes and specifies their expiration time.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream code details

The Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream has rolled out the following codes: (Note: We will update the list as soon as the fresh codes are released.)

3AJUD36P766B : 100x Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits.

: 100x Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits. DA3VV367PP7X : 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide QB3DC36PP673: 100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether.

Make sure to redeem them to obtain 300 Stellar Jade, along with other in-game resources, all of which will help you prepare for the upcoming characters. Do remember that the v2.3 livestream code will expire on June 8, 2024, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8). Therefore, you have roughly 24 hours to activate before you miss out on the goodies.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream code redemption guide

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 livestream code redemption is quite straightforward. All you have to do is use either of the official methods to activate them on any device. The first process uses the in-game redeem option from the pause menu. Alternatively, you can activate the codes via the official webpage.

In-game livestream code redemption method

In-game code redemption method (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up HSR on any device and use your HoYoverse account to log in.

Let the character appear on the screen and hit Pause. This should give you access to the in-game menu.

This should give you access to the in-game menu. Find the button with three dots beside the profile information. Click on it and select Redemption Code . This should open a pop-up window on the screen.

. This should open a pop-up window on the screen. Enter the livestream code in the blank area.

Click on Confirm to activate them one at a time.

Official webpage livestream code redemption method

Official code redemption webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

On any browser, open the official gift redemption website for Star Rail. To quickly access the page, click on this link.

Log in to your HoYoverse account and select your server location.

Insert the codes in the respective tab.

Press Redeem to activate them.

You will receive all the v2.3 livestream code rewards through the in-game mailbox. This is the envelope icon in the Pause menu. Click on the Claim All button to transfer all the goodies in your inventory.

