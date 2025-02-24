The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update is scheduled to launch globally on February 26, 2025, bringing in the next chapter of Amphoreus’ story, new events, and additional content. Before the patch release, HoYoverse will roll out maintenance to fix bugs and prepare the servers for the new add-ons. Players should expect around five hours of downtime during this process.

Ad

This article further discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 maintenance schedule and server downtime duration.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 maintenance, server downtime schedule, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The maintenance for the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update will begin on February 26, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC+8). The servers will be down, locking players out of the game for roughly five hours. If things go according to plan, version 3.1 will go live on the same day by 11 AM (UTC+8).

HoYoverse will conduct the maintenance simultaneously across all servers. Hence, the timing may vary for different regions. Here is the server downtime schedule for major regions for those who wish to track it:

Ad

America (February 25, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 2 pm to 7 pm

: 2 pm to 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 3 pm to 8 pm

: 3 pm to 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : 4 pm to 9 pm

: 4 pm to 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5 pm to 10 pm

Europe (February 25-26, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 10 pm to 3 am

: 10 pm to 3 am Central European Time (CET) : 11 pm to 4 am

: 11 pm to 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 12 am to 5 am

Asia (February 26, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 3:30 am to 8:30 am

: 3:30 am to 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 7 am to 12 pm

: 7 am to 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm

Ad

Additionally, readers can refer to the countdown below to find out when the HSR 3.1 maintenance begins worldwide:

Ad

Version 3.1 maintenance compensation details

After the update, players will receive 600x Stellar Jade in Honkai Star Rail as compensation for the maintenance. The reward will be dispatched directly to their account via the in-game mailing system. To be eligible, players must have reached Trailblaze Level 4 in the previous patch.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.