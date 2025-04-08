Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks show Apocalyptic Shadow line-up and buffs

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks have started surfacing, disclosing information regarding the upcoming characters, lightcones, and events for version 3.3. These leaks have also hinted at the possible enemy line-ups and buffs for the Apocalyptic Shadow combat mode in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. As per leaker HomDGCat, who is a very credible leaker in the community, players can now prepare to challenge Apocalyptic Shadow in the upcoming version based on the enemies and stage buffs/debuffs.

Ad

This article discusses the probable enemy line-ups for Apocalyptic Shadow in Honkai Star Rail 3.3, as disclosed via leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change before release.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Apocalyptic Shadow enemy line-ups, as per leaks

Posts from the honkaistarrail_leaks community on Reddit Expand Post

Ad

Trending

As stated earlier, leaker HomDGCat has hinted at the lineup for Apocalyptic Shadow in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. According to this leak, the bosses for this combat mode (and their traits) are the following:

Node 1

Annihilator of Desolation Mistral - 2887202 x2 HP (weaknesses: Fire, Lightning, Wind, Quantum)

- 2887202 x2 HP (weaknesses: Fire, Lightning, Wind, Quantum) Gepard - 1385857 HP (weaknesses: Lightning, Quantum, Imaginary)

Boss traits

Steadfast Safeguard: The enemy boss takes 50% less DMG. After the boss' weakness is broken, the boss takes 100% more increased DMG. Battlefield Transfer: Gepard will be summoned on the field to provide protection for the boss. Additionally, the enemy boss will transfer its own weaknesses to all summons. When these summons are defeated, the boss will receive Toughness Reduction. Nowhere to Escape: The enemy boss' summon will mark one character in the team. After the boss uses a single target ability, a follow-up attack will be launched on the marked unit. Tenacious Resolve: All enemies receive 20% less DMG, but DMG taken is increased by 5% for every weakness type currently present.

Ad

Node 2

Soulhook Sovereign - 3580130 x2 HP (weaknesses: Physical, Fire, Wind, Imaginary)

Boss traits

Steadfast Safeguard: The enemy boss takes 50% less DMG. After the boss' weakness is broken, the boss takes 100% more increased DMG. Battlefield Transfer: The boss will summon two Elite enemies to assist in combat, and will also transfer its own weaknesses to these summons. Once these summons are defeated, the boss' Toughness will be reduced. Stellar Aegis: For every additional unit on the boss' side, enemies take less DMG. Turn Back the Tide: After the boss uses its Puppet Understudy attack in its second phase, it applies enhancement effects to all summons currently on the field.

Ad

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Apocalyptic Shadow buffs, according to leaks

Every Apocalyptic Shadow challenge provides certain buffs to players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As with all Apocalyptic Shadow combat challenges, players can choose one out of three buffs that will be provided in each node. These buffs are the following:

Ad

Node 1 buffs (Finality's Axiom)

Call of Dawn: Weakness Break Efficiency of all memosprites increases by 50%. When memosprites deal DMG to enemies, they ignore 20% of the enemies' DEF. Barren of Life: When teammates attack enemies that are already Weakness Broken, all DOT's that are applied to the enemy will instantly deal DMG equal to 80% of their original DMG. Sweeping Force: CRIT DMG of characters' Ultimates is increased by 30%, along with an additional 30% DMG increase when used on enemies that are Weakness Broken.

Ad

Node 2 buffs (Finality's Axiom)

Crimson Tide: Physical DMG dealt by all teammates is increased by 50%. After a character uses their Skill, they restore 20% of their HP. Turn of Luck: Follow-up attacks dealt by characters ignore 15% of enemies' All-Type RES, and are also capable of reducing the Toughness of enemies that do not have the relevant weakness. Rime Piercer: Break DMG taken by all enemies is increased by 10%. After an enemy's weakness is broken, SPD of all allies is increased by 20% for two turns.

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.