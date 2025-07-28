Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream date, time, and countdown

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jul 28, 2025 16:18 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program set to go live this week (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has announced the date and time for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream, which will showcase the content coming to the game with the upcoming update. Version 3.5 will bring the next chapter of the ongoing story to the game, and also introduce two new playable characters, Hysilens and Cerydra. The upcoming update might also include more gameplay events compared to the ongoing version 3.4.

This article will cover the major Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream release date and time.

Honkai Star Rail livestream date and time

Version 3.5 of Honkai Star Rail is set to bring in two new characters from Amphoreus, Hysilens, and Cerydra. The upcoming update is also set to introduce a new story arc of the Eternal Land, where both of the featured characters will play a major role. The preview program for the update is set to showcase the upcoming content on August 2 at 19:30 (UTC+8)

Besides that, HoYoverse might also reveal what gameplay events the developers have planned for the update, especially given that many fans were left disappointed with what was there in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4.

Let's take a look at when the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream will premiere.

America (August 2, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (August 2, 2025)

  • Western European Standard Time (WEST): 11:30 am
  • Central European Standard Time (CEST): 12:30 pm
  • Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 1:30 am

Asia (August 2, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 5 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 7:30 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm
Here is a countdown till the livestream premieres on the official Twitch and YouTube channels:

What to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream

Both Cerydra and Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail will get their abilities showcased during the livestream. You can also expect a glimpse at the next story chapter of Amphoreus. It is unknown if HoYoverse plans on buffing any older units in the upcoming like it did with Silver Wolf, Kafka, Blade, and Jingliu recently.

Besides these, you can also expect a set of gameplay events that will keep the playerbase busy till the next patch. HoYoverse might also announce gameplay updates and other quality-of-life updates for the game.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

