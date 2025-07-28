Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has announced the date and time for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream, which will showcase the content coming to the game with the upcoming update. Version 3.5 will bring the next chapter of the ongoing story to the game, and also introduce two new playable characters, Hysilens and Cerydra. The upcoming update might also include more gameplay events compared to the ongoing version 3.4.This article will cover the major Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream release date and time. Honkai Star Rail livestream date and timeVersion 3.5 of Honkai Star Rail is set to bring in two new characters from Amphoreus, Hysilens, and Cerydra. The upcoming update is also set to introduce a new story arc of the Eternal Land, where both of the featured characters will play a major role. The preview program for the update is set to showcase the upcoming content on August 2 at 19:30 (UTC+8)Besides that, HoYoverse might also reveal what gameplay events the developers have planned for the update, especially given that many fans were left disappointed with what was there in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4.Let's take a look at when the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream will premiere.America (August 2, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 amEurope (August 2, 2025)Western European Standard Time (WEST): 11:30 amCentral European Standard Time (CEST): 12:30 pmEastern European Standard Time (EEST): 1:30 amAsia (August 2, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 5 pmChina Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pmPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 7:30 pmJapanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pmHere is a countdown till the livestream premieres on the official Twitch and YouTube channels: What to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestreamBoth Cerydra and Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail will get their abilities showcased during the livestream. You can also expect a glimpse at the next story chapter of Amphoreus. It is unknown if HoYoverse plans on buffing any older units in the upcoming like it did with Silver Wolf, Kafka, Blade, and Jingliu recently.Besides these, you can also expect a set of gameplay events that will keep the playerbase busy till the next patch. HoYoverse might also announce gameplay updates and other quality-of-life updates for the game.