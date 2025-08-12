Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update countdown and timings for all regions

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will be going live on August 13, 2025, and will introduce plenty of new content to the game. Starting from two new character banners (Hysilens and Cerydra) to reruns of some very popular units, players will get a chance to add plenty of new units to their existing character roster. This update will also add a Trailblaze mission which will further advance the Amphoreus storyline, along with expanding the map by adding a new area to Amphoreus. This article provides detailed information regarding the release timings for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update across various time zones, along with providing a countdown to track the remaining time till the new version goes live.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 release timings and countdown for all serversAs announced by HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail 3.5 will be releasing globally on August 13, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). There will be a five hour downtime preceding the launch of the update, during which the developers will perform maintenance, and update the game to the latest version. This maintenance will begin on August 13, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8).Players can keep an eye on this countdown to check when the new version will go live in your time zone:While the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will be releasing simultaneously across all servers, there might be discrepancies in the exact release timing based on players' time zones. You can refer to this list to find out exactly when the new version will be available in your particular region:America Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 12, 2025, at 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 12, 2025, at 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): August 12, 2025, at 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 12, 2025, at 11 pmEuropeWestern European Summer Time (WEST): August 13, 2025, at 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): August 13, 2025, at 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): August 13, 2025, at 6 amAsia Indian Standard Time (IST): August 13, 2025, at 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): August 13, 2025, at 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): August 13, 2025, at 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): August 13, 2025, at 12 pmOnce Honkai Star Rail 3.5 is live, players can login to the game and claim a compensation of 600 Stellar Jades for the maintenance downtime. The event and Light Cone banners for new characters Hysilens and Cerydra will also be available at this time.Also read: All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 QoL optimizations and changesFollow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates, and guides.