Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update countdown and timings for all regions

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Published Aug 12, 2025 21:27 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update release schedule and global countdown (Image via HoYoverse)
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update release schedule and global countdown (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will be going live on August 13, 2025, and will introduce plenty of new content to the game. Starting from two new character banners (Hysilens and Cerydra) to reruns of some very popular units, players will get a chance to add plenty of new units to their existing character roster. This update will also add a Trailblaze mission which will further advance the Amphoreus storyline, along with expanding the map by adding a new area to Amphoreus.

This article provides detailed information regarding the release timings for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update across various time zones, along with providing a countdown to track the remaining time till the new version goes live.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 release timings and countdown for all servers

As announced by HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail 3.5 will be releasing globally on August 13, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). There will be a five hour downtime preceding the launch of the update, during which the developers will perform maintenance, and update the game to the latest version. This maintenance will begin on August 13, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8).

Players can keep an eye on this countdown to check when the new version will go live in your time zone:

While the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will be releasing simultaneously across all servers, there might be discrepancies in the exact release timing based on players' time zones. You can refer to this list to find out exactly when the new version will be available in your particular region:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 12, 2025, at 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 12, 2025, at 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): August 12, 2025, at 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 12, 2025, at 11 pm
Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): August 13, 2025, at 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 13, 2025, at 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): August 13, 2025, at 6 am

Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): August 13, 2025, at 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): August 13, 2025, at 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): August 13, 2025, at 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): August 13, 2025, at 12 pm

Once Honkai Star Rail 3.5 is live, players can login to the game and claim a compensation of 600 Stellar Jades for the maintenance downtime. The event and Light Cone banners for new characters Hysilens and Cerydra will also be available at this time.

bell-icon Manage notifications