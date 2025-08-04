All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 characters ranked

Four 5-star characters will be featured in gacha banners during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update. Among the four units, two will be rerun characters, Kafka and Silver Wolf, that many players already own. Those who don’t have the rerun 5-stars can easily pull them from the correct banner while they are active. Since they are ranked based on their usefulness in the current meta, many might wonder which characters are the best ones in the upcoming patch.

This article ranks every Honkai Star Rail 3.5 character based on how effective they are in a battle.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Best Honkai Star Rail 3.5 characters, explored

4) Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf is a Nihility 5-star character who can inflict various Elements as weakness types on adversaries. Moreover, she can place various debuffs on the enemies to make them vulnerable.

Although her kit has been buffed, boosting her pick rate by a substantial amount, there are various Nihility characters in this title that are more effective than Silver Wolf in a fight, such as Cipher and Jiaoqiu.

Hence, we recommend saving Stellar Jade in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 and pulling for them when they get featured in a Warp banner. Since most of the current meta-defining team compositions feature dual Harmony units, Silver Wolf’s addition won't be as effective. That is why we decided to place this Stellaron Hunter fourth.

3) Kafka

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka is one of the 5-star characters who will receive a rerun banner in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. This Stellaron Hunter follows the Nihility Path and excels in dealing damage via different DoT types. Due to the mechanic and the amount of damage she can deal, Kafka was extremely popular before other powerful characters were introduced.

However, with the recent buffs she received in version 3.4, Kafka became viable in the meta again. These buffs allow players to use the old DoT (Damage over Time) team compositions, featuring her and other units specializing in identical playstyles. Due to this, we have placed Kafka in the third spot.

2) Cerydra

Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)

Cerydra is one of the newest 5-star characters following the Harmony path. She will debut during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Unlike most units following the aforementioned path, she can grant various buffs to her allies and deal damage to enemies simultaneously.

Since Cerydra’s abilities grant the target a unique effect that boosts their Skill DMG by a significant amount, players can pair her with characters that primarily deal damage with their Skill. Hence, Trailblazers can pair her with Phainon, whose primary source of damage is his Skill.

As Cerydra can consistently grant buffs to the DPS unit, players who have the Phainon added to their collection can roll for her. That is why Cerydra is second on this list.

1) Hysilens

Hysilens (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Hysilens is an upcoming 5-star Nihility unit, her abilities’ mechanics are quite old since she excels in the DoT playstyle.

The Trailblazers who have Kafka, one of the best DoT characters, in their collection and want to buff the unit’s fighting prowess with the help of a new character, then they should get Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail 3.5.

Hysilens can inflict various types of DoT on enemies with her abilities and render them vulnerable simultaneously. This boosts the main DPS unit’s damage by a substantial amount. Additionally, she can deal an absurd amount of damage, making her a must-pull for those who like to use DoT units.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this title.

