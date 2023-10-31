Honkai Star Rail 5-star character tier list for November 2023

Five-star characters are among the most well-liked individuals in Honkai Star Rail since they have the ability to change the fight meta. These premium characters often stand out from their 4-star rivals and possess powerful abilities that help them easily defeat foes. To create potent team lineups, gamers save up their money to invest in these rare personalities.

In this post, we have ranked Jingliu and other characters of her caliber according to their overall pull value and fighting potential.

Note: This article's content is derived from the writer's testing, experience, and knowledge.

5-star characters tier list for the month of November in Honkai Star Rail

5-star characters tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

Based on their performance, all 5-star characters are arranged in the SS+, S, and A tiers in the image above.

SS+ tier

Fu Xuan, a 5-star character in Honkai StarRail (Image via HoYoverse)

The strongest units in Honkai Star Rail have total control over the current metagame because of their exceptional fighting abilities. Their remarkable fighting efficiency makes them excellent in a range of team arrangements.

The entire list of 5-star characters who earned the SS+ tier includes:

Jingliu

Blade

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Bronya

Luocha

Fu Xuan

Jingliu provides the highest damage, putting her in a different category, even among SS+ tier characters. She can launch both single-target and area-of-effect attacks during combat because of her Destruction Path.

S tier

Topaz and Numby, a new 5-star character, debuts in version 1.4 (Image via Honkai StarRail)

With 5-star characters, the strength levels of S-tier and SS+ tier characters are marginally different. The following S-tier units can also finish end-game missions if they invest a little more in Relics and Light Cones.

The following is a list of every 5-star character in the S-tier:

Seele

Gepard

Kafka

Silverwolf

Topaz and Numby

Due to her considerable damage output, Seele can be a great alternative for Lunae with the right team setup. Meanwhile, Gepard can shield the entire team and is, without a doubt, one of the best tanks in the game.

A tier

Himeko, navigator of Astral Express (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The characters at the top of the leaderboard will usually overpower Honkai Star Rail's A-tier Characters. That being said, this does not always mean they are ineffective. All you have to do is invest more resources in their gear to make them more valuable in combat.

The following is a list of every 5-star character in the A-tier:

Bailu

Clara

Jing Yuan

Yanqing

Welt

Himeko

Trailblazer

Strangely enough, Clara can provide enough damage to be considered a strong DPS weapon. Although her hybrid movement and counterattack mechanics keep her from being a five-star character, she is still capable of doing so.