5 characters to avoid using with Seele in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

The latest version of Honkai Star Rail Patch 1.4 is now live and includes a ton of new features. The game's first-ever repeat banner, which showcases Seele, one of the best DPS characters in the game since its release in April 2023, has debuted in version 1.4. She is currently available for summoning in the second phase of character banners in version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail.

Seele is a beloved member of the community, a quantum character who follows the Path of Hunt and possesses special mechanics. If she can confirm a kill, her special kit lets her act twice in a turn. Seele is a superb addition to your team because the game currently lacks characters in this aspect. Her break capability against quantum weak mobs and monsters is also quite high.

This article covers units that you need to avoid pairing with Seele in version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article contains some subjective elements that represent the author's opinions.

Five characters to avoid pairing with Seele in version 1.4 of Honkai Star rail

1) Arlan

Arlan, Head of Security of Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

Four-star character Arlan, who uses the Lightning element and treads on the Path of Destruction in Honkai Star Rail, is the chief of the security department of Herta Space Station. He is a character who is overshadowed by those who travel the same path.

Arlan's kit depletes his health but increases his damage output. His talents also have very poor modifications. When paired with Seele, the team will not have much damage, and players may have trouble accomplishing different types of tasks. Thus, players should refrain from teaming Arlan with Seele in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4.

2) Trailblazer (Destruction)

Trailblazer, MC of the game Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As a member of the Astral Express crew, Trailblazer serves as the primary character in Honkai Star Rail. They use the physical element and walk the Path of Destruction at the start of the game.

One of the skills in Trailblazer's kit causes physical damage to three nearby foes. The player's ultimate can improve their basic attack or skill, depending on what they choose. They remain unnoticed since, even at full build, they do not provide enough damage to their opponents.

While Trailblazer is the game's MC, it is not a good idea to team them with Seele because they might not work well together.

3) Yanqing

Yangqing, a 5-star ICE element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanqing is a common five-star character in Honkai Star Rail. He is the lieutenant of the Cloud Knights of the Xianzhou Alliance. He uses the Ice element and the Path of the Hunt and is particularly good at hitting single targets. He can be acquired by players by rolling in any banner or by rolling in the Stellar Warp banner 300 times to ensure his arrival.

In Honkai Star Rail, Yanqing's equipment is somewhat basic yet powerful enough to deal massive damage to his enemies. He deals Ice damage to a single enemy with his skill and ultimate. Yanqing is equally proficient in dealing single-target damage as Seele is.

Due to their similar areas of expertise, pairing them together may not be effective and may make it difficult for players to complete end-game activities.

4) Topaz

Topaz, a 5-star Fire element character who follows the path of Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz and Numby, a 5-star character to debut in version 1.4, follow the path of The Hunt and use the Fire element. She is a senior manager of the Strategic Investment Department of the Interastral Peace Corporation. She goes on her adventure with her partner, a small Warp Trotter whose name is Numby.

With her follow-up attacks, Topaz can use her kit to cause an outrageous amount of damage to her enemies. But since both characters follow the same path, partnering her with Seele is not a good option. Topaz works better with characters that specialize in follow-up attacks because her kit is concentrated on boosting follow-up damage.

5) Dan Heng

Dan Heng, a member of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng, a 4-star character whom we met at Herta Space Station, follows the Path of the Hunt and uses the Wind element. He is currently a member of the Astral Express. Dan Heng's ability to fit into several team configurations makes him one of Honkai Star Rail's most adaptable 4-star heroes.

However, Pairing up Dan Heng with Seele won't make much sense because both are specialized in single-target damage and follow the same path of Hunt. If you have a well-built Seele with a good team buffer like Bronya or Tingyun, you won't require any other DPS /Sub-DPS in that team comp, as Seele alone can clear most of the in-game activities.

That concludes the list of five characters we should avoid pairing with Seele.