Honkai Star Rail: A bottle of the finest wine location and how to use it

Honkai Star Rail features a few intractable contents that are easy to overlook, even though some can serve as a missing piece to a puzzle. For instance, a bottle of the finest wine could be hidden within a bunch of magnums. Upon collecting it, you can persuade an unusual Origami Big Bird at the Dewlight Pavilion’s City Sandpit to go back to work.

These avians are an explorable mechanic introduced to the game with the Penacony update. While most are directly connected to the Great Tree network, the one specified above isn’t part of the flock.

That said, this article will help you locate a bottle of the finest wine in Honkai Star Rail.

Where to find a bottle of the finest wine in Honkai Star Rail?

Head to this map location to obtain a bottle of the finest wine (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a bottle of the finest wine on the Dewlight Pavilion map of Honkai Star Rail. To be more specific, it is accessible from the Reception Counter Space Anchor. All you have to do is teleport to the spot and head left to find an orange couch with a few talking bottles on top.

Although they are inanimate objects, you should be able to listen in on their conversation. Then, persuade them to fight each other.

Regardless of whichever choice you make during the interaction, the outcome will not change. Hence, feel free to pick up any bottle, deeming it the finest wine, something the unusual Dewlight Pavilion Origami Bird asks for.

How to use a bottle of the finest wine in Honkai Star Rail

A bottle of the finest wine yields the “Why is the Origami Bird So Huge?” achievement in Honkai Star Rail. You can obtain the trophy by bringing the liquor to the giant avian at the Dewlight Pavilion’s City Sandpit, prompting the creature to return to work.

Interact with the Massive Feather and offer a bottle of the finest wine (Image via HoYoverse)

To locate the Origami Bird, head to the City Sandpit. There should be only a single Space Anchor to teleport to. From the waypoint, head to the nearest Bubble Pinball machine and use it to traverse to the northwest platform. Use the next pinball to get to the platforms on the west.

The Massive Feather sticking out of a giant neon billboard is hard to miss. Interact with the entity and it will ask for a bottle of the finest wine.

Fulfill the avian’s demand before yanking it out of its hiding to receive the achievement, along with the following rewards:

2x Lost Crystal

5000x Credit

City Sandpit: Drunk "Little" Bird Sticker

Check out Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

