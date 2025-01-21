Honkai Star Rail: All Audio Record locations in Amphoreus

Audio Records are a new item introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. They basically function as audiobooks that can be collected and added to your inventory. You can read their contents like any other book, while also listening to an audio on the side. As of version 3.0, there are three Audio Records that can be collected in the game.

They can be found in various locations across Amphoreus. Obtaining each of these Audio Records unlocks a corresponding hidden achievement.

This article provides more information on the locations of all the Audio Records in Amphoreus, as well as the achievements you can obtain from them.

Honkai Star Rail: All Audio Records in Amphoreus

As mentioned, there are currently a total of three Audio Records scattered in different regions of Amphoreus. The following are their locations:

Location of Audio Record #1

Audio Record #1 location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first Audio Record while playing through the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission. This Audio Record is titled Divine Echo: Ocean. It is located right beside the Overflowing Bath Space Anchor in Eternal Holy City Okhema.

Obtaining this Audio Record will unlock the achievement "Frolic with Waves and Beasts".

Location of Audio Record #2

Audio Record #2 location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Audio Record is automatically collected while playing the "Wasteland, Hark Back Glory of Old" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission. This Audio Record, titled Divine Echo: Strife, is located in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos and can be obtained while "investigating the room" with Phainon.

Upon collecting it, you will get the "Cease the Mad Disharmony" achievement.

Location of Audio Record #3

Audio Record #3 location (Image via HoYoverse)

The last and final Audio Record is titled Divine Echo: Time and is located in the Abyss of Fate Janusopolis map. To get here, teleport to the Theophany Chamber Space Anchor, and head west. The record will be situated behind a destructible object.

Collecting it will unlock the achievement "Chase the Light Below".

How to listen to Audio Records in Honkai Star Rail

You can check your obtained Audio Records via the Bookshelf menu (Image via HoYoverse)

After you have collected the Audio Records for the first time, they will be stored in your inventory. You can view/listen to them like any other book in the game — by accessing them via the Bookshelf menu.

