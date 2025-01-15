Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations and solutions in Eternal Holy City Okhema

Golden Scapegoat is a new type of puzzle introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. These puzzles are found in Amphoreus, and solving them requires proper strategic planning. Golden Scapegoat puzzles are somewhat like minigames, where players need to make their way to the holy altar without succumbing to obstacles or enemies.

This article provides a guide on the locations and solutions of all the Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Eternal Holy City Okhema in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Locations and solutions of all Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Okhema

Location #1

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find this Golden Scapegoat puzzle in the Marmoreal Market area. Teleport to the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor and head west to reach the Golden Scapegoat puzzle. In order to solve it, you will need to plan your path accordingly so that you can reach the alter without either running into your past self or falling down onto the thorns.

To solve this Golden Scapegoat puzzle, follow these steps:

Take 2 steps to the right.

Take 1 step to the left (back).

Take 1 step upwards.

Take 2 more steps to the right to reach the altar and light it.

Location #2

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Golden Scapegoat puzzle is located in the Hall of Respite. Teleport to the Hall of Respite Space Anchor, where you will find the puzzle in the opposite side of the room.

To solve this puzzle:

Take 4 steps to the right.

Take 1 step to the left (so that you fall to the lower level).

Take 1 step to the right to reach the altar and light it.

Location #3

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach this Golden Scapegoat puzzle, teleport to the Marmoreal Palace Space Anchor and take the path down right. Follow the path till you see a grassy patch on the left. Make your way through the grassy patch, and you will find the Golden Scapegoat puzzle at the base of the flight of stairs.

To solve this puzzle:

Take 1 step to the right.

Take 1 step to the left (back).

Take 2 steps to the right.

Take 1 step to the left (back).

Take 4 steps to the right.

Take 1 step to the left (back).

Take 3 steps to the right to reach the altar, light the flame, and complete the puzzle.

Location #4

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Court of Seasons Space Anchor. Facing southeast, go up one flight of stairs and turn left to reach this Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Take 1 step to the right.

Take 1 step to the left (back).

Take 3 steps to the right.

Take 1 step to the left (back) again.

Take 4 steps right to reach the altar and light the flame.

